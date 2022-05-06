Syttende Mai celebration next weekend in Wahpeton

Promising food, family fun for all ages and fellowship, a Syttende Mai celebration will be held from 12-3 p.m. Sunday, May 15 at the Hughes Shelter, Chahinkapa Park in Wahpeton.
The celebration will honor Norway’s Constitution Day. It is being held by the Henrik Ibsen Lodge, the local chapter of the Sons of Norway. Free will offering donations will be accepted.
“We were at the Optimist Shelter last year and we were optimistic. Now we’re at the Hughes Shelter because we’re huge,” joked Mariana Cockburn, an event co-organizer.
Numerous Norwegian delicacies, including breads, sandwiches, meatballs, herring, cake, cookies, lefse and more, will be on the Syttende Mai menu. Entertainment includes exclusive content prepared by Ibsen Lodge members and local singer-musician Tilford Kroshus.
Pastor Mark Gronseth, Breckenridge United Methodist Church, Breckenridge, Minnesota, was unable to attend last year’s Syttende Mai due to his 50th high school reunion. The Ibsen Lodge’s president, Gronseth looks forward to seeing what he missed.
“We’re hoping that we have a kids station for coloring and other fun,” Cockburn said.
Gronseth explained that the kids station came as a result of a recent Ibsen Lodge meeting. A new Twin Towns Area community member, originally from Norway, is a husband and father.
“We were asking, ‘Gee, you were born in Norway, what do they do on Syttende Mai?’” Gronseth said. “He said, ‘Well, it’s mostly for the kids.’ We’re going to have ice cream and kids games. It will be a new addition to what’s going on.”
Cockburn said the Ibsen Lodge was surprised and proud by how well-received last year’s Syttende Mai was. Local people have support and pride in the Sons of Norway and the Norwegian culture.
“Everyone worked together,” Cockburn said. “There’s a McDonald’s thing that says ‘Aces in Places,’ and that applies here. The right people did the right things. I think we were just ecstatic. We were on such a high about it. People just kept on coming.”
Syttende Mai is observed worldwide as a day of displaying Norwegian patriotism, pride and gratitude, the American head office of Sons of Norway stated.
The Henrik Ibsen Lodge, Sons of Norway, meets at 5 p.m. on the second Thursday of the month at Breckenridge United Methodist Church, 910 Main St., Breckenridge. The annual membership is $60 per individual or $95 per family. For more information, contact Gronseth at 605-359-9480 or Vice President Colleen Engebretson at 218-643-2130.
Being fully Norwegian-American is not required for membership in the Ibsen Lodge, members remind the public. “Honorary Norwegians” are more than welcome to attend Syttende Mai.
“Velkommen, you’re invited,” the Sons of Norway say to the Twin Towns Area.
