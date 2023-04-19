Syttende Mai recognized in Wahpeton

How sweet it is. Wahpeton Mayor Brett Lambrecht and 3rd Ward Councilwoman Tiana Bohn were among the leaders accepting cupcakes from Mariana Cockburn Monday, April 17. Cockburn is a member of the Henrik Ibsen Lodge, Sons of Norway, which is preparing for the May 17 Syttende Mai celebration.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

Norwegians and North Americans of Norwegian descent have provided both America and the Twin Towns Area with cultural enrichment, ethnic traditions and many prestigious leaders, the city of Wahpeton stated Monday, April 17.

Councilwoman at large Renata Fobb read the proclamation recognizing the upcoming Syttende Mai observance. Celebrating Constitution Day and the 209th anniversary of Norway’s independence from Denmark, Syttende Mai will take place Wednesday, May 17.

Mariana Cockburn, Marlene Johnson and 2nd Ward Councilman Jason Goltz. Syttende Mai, recognizing Norwegian Constitution Day, is the focus of an upcoming 3-5 p.m. event at the Hughes Shelter in Chahinkapa Park, Wahpeton.


