Syttende Mai recognized in Wahpeton

How sweet it is. Wahpeton Mayor Brett Lambrecht and 3rd Ward Councilwoman Tiana Bohn were among the leaders accepting cupcakes from Mariana Cockburn Monday, April 17. Cockburn is a member of the Henrik Ibsen Lodge, Sons of Norway, which is preparing for the May 17 Syttende Mai celebration.
Mariana Cockburn, Marlene Johnson and 2nd Ward Councilman Jason Goltz. Syttende Mai, recognizing Norwegian Constitution Day, is the focus of an upcoming 3-5 p.m. event at the Hughes Shelter in Chahinkapa Park, Wahpeton.
Norwegians and North Americans of Norwegian descent have provided both America and the Twin Towns Area with cultural enrichment, ethnic traditions and many prestigious leaders, the city of Wahpeton stated Monday, April 17.
Councilwoman at large Renata Fobb read the proclamation recognizing the upcoming Syttende Mai observance. Celebrating Constitution Day and the 209th anniversary of Norway’s independence from Denmark, Syttende Mai will take place Wednesday, May 17.
A free public ceremony, including Norwegian delicacies, will be hosted from 3-5 p.m. May 17 by members and supporters of the Henrik Ibsen Lodge. The lodge is the Twin Towns Area’s local chapter of the internationally-known Sons of Norway. Their party will be held in the Hughes Shelter, Chahinkapa Park in Wahpeton.
Lodge members Mariana Cockburn and Marlene Johnson attended the April 17 meeting of the Wahpeton City Council. In addition to accepting the proclamation, they also provided cupcakes for Mayor Brett Lambrecht, the council and city employees.
“Syttende Mai is celebrated worldwide to commemorate the strength and spirit required to win independence and follow the vision toward a new nation,” Fobb stated. “The culture of Wahpeton has been shaped and enriched by the traditions of travelers and immigrants of Norwegian descent.”
Wahpeton’s Syttende Mai proclamation is joined by a proclamation issued earlier in April by the Breckenridge City Council, Breckenridge, Minnesota.
Changes to impound ordinance
Cats will no longer be impounded. Dogs will now only be impounded for two days instead of three. Those changes to Wahpeton’s impound ordinance are effective thanks to a 7-0 vote made Monday.
The vote came following the Public Works and Safety Committee’s unanimous recommendation. The committee’s future activity is expected to include new discussion of Wahpeton’s ordinance on raising poultry in the city limits. A request for discussion came from 1st Ward Councilman and public works committee member Chad Perdue.
City Attorney Brittany Hatting said she would follow up with Assistant City Attorney Will Budke, responsible for drafting the revised ordinance. Earlier in the meeting, Hatting’s request that the finance committee discuss the Wahpeton Community Development Corporation’s request to proceed with the Homestead Addition was approved by Lambrecht. The Homestead Addition is expected to include commercial and residential properties along the 210 Bypass in northwest Wahpeton.
Several motions unanimously pass
In addition to approving the revised impoundment ordinance, the council also gave 7-0 votes approving of:
• a $5,942 soil boring project to be undertaken by Braun Intertec at Wahpeton’s vector control building
• a contract with Interstate Engineering, Inc. for $796,295.42 of construction engineering for the Eighth Avenue North Reconstruction Project, contingent upon approval by the North Dakota Department of Transportation
• the awarding of Wahpeton’s 2023 sealcoating project to Asphalt Preservation Company, Inc., the low bidder at $89,625.92
• a change order for the 2023 sealcoating project, adding two additional sections at a total cost of $15,897.72, contingent upon the contractor accepting the contract
• a license regarding use of the public right-of-way that the Taco John’s drive through is on; the license, to be issued to the new owner of the Taco John’s property, has the same terms as one held by Smith Motors
• transfer of an option to buy an additional 2.8 acres in the Northside Industrial Park going from Valley Fiber to Dakota Hurd Co, LLC
• updates to Wahpeton’s hydrant meter policy, effective Sunday, May 1; the fee will change to $7 per thousand gallons, with a daily rental fee of $10 for a contractor-supplied meter and a $40 cost for a tote fill at the water plant
Also of note
Dr. David Woods II, Wahpeton’s fourth ward councilman, was absent Monday.
The Public Works and Safety Committee will meet at 4 p.m. Monday, April 24 in the Community Room of Wahpeton City Hall. The Finance, Personnel and Economic Development Committee will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 25 in the Community Room.
The next council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, May 1 at Wahpeton City Hall.