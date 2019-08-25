In an effort to reduce teenagers’ ability to buy tobacco products or access them through social sources, Wilkin County passed the T21 ordinance in June, which goes into effect Sunday, Sept. 1. The initiative was brought to the county board by Wilkin County Public Health, the county’s We Care Coalition and Partnership 4 Health.
Wilkin County is one of 40 counties and cities which has raised the tobacco purchase age to 21. The ordinance targets tobacco retailers, not the users. Retailers in the west-central Minnesota county can be fined if caught selling tobacco to people under age 21 beginning Sunday. Those found in violation of the ordinance can be fined, can have their tobacco retail license suspended or revoked, and even face a misdemeanor charge, depending on the level of violation.
The ordinance has support from school administrators, as well as health professionals. Although cigarette and chewing tobacco use by youth has been dropping, vaping and electronic cigarette use by teens has skyrocketed due to slick marketing campaigns that highlight the fruity and candy flavored e-juice that’s an alternative to cigarettes. The four dominant e-cigarette manufacturers are JUUL Labs, Fortem Ventures, Japan Tobacco International and Reynolds American.
School response
Breckenridge High School Principal Craig Peterson said he became aware of vaping only about a year and a half ago.
“Last year was an eye-opening, different year in terms of our deterrents on tobacco usage,” he said.
The school identified areas where vaping was occurring and took steps to monitor them, including the use of security cameras and vape detectors.
He’s also been working with We Care Coalition Coordinator Ashley Wiertzema to educate both students and parents to the harmful effects of vaping and what parents should know about various vaping devices. Minnesota for a Smoke-Free Generation has created a flyer for parents that explains what the new tobacco products look like and how they’re designed to look like innocuous items such as candy and school supplies.
“We’re talking to our seventh and eighth grade families, that’s when addictions start,” Peterson said. “I’m a parent myself, I have a middle schooler and I ask her about vaping. The average age some kids are starting is 12.”
He said he’s intrigued to see what the results are from the Minnesota Student Survey, which was taken in the spring. That data is expected to be released in either September or October.
Wiertzema is also awaiting the survey results, as it will help the coalition target their public awareness campaigns in the future.
“Will the data show that 75 percent of our kids are vaping or have tried? I don’t know, but I’m curious to see those results,” she said.
Health concerns
According to the CDC, most e-cigarettes contain nicotine, an addictive drug found in regular cigarettes, cigars and other tobacco products.
E-cigarette use poses a significant health risk to young people due to the possibility of addiction and long-term harm to brain development and respiratory health, the U.S. Surgeon General’s office states. Even breathing e-cigarette aerosol that someone else has exhaled poses potential health risks. Health risks youth who use e-cigarettes face nicotine addiction, mood disorders and permanent lowering of impulse control. Nicotine changes the way synapses are formed which can harm the parts of the brain that control attention and learning, the Surgeon General’s office states.
Just this month, the CDC stated they are providing consultation to the departments of health in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, California and Indiana about a cluster of pulmonary illnesses linked to e-cigarette use, or vaping, among adolescents and young adults.
The latest information shared is that there are 94 possible cases of severe lung illness associated with vaping reported in 14 states from June 28 of this year to Aug. 15. The CDC has notified U.S. health care systems and clinicians about the illnesses and what to watch for.
Utah health officials reported this week that five people were recently hospitalized with serious breathing problems after vaping or using other inhalation drugs. A Texas teen spent 18 days in the hospital for a collapsed lung that doctors believe was caused by vaping.
Patients report experiencing shortness of breath, fatigue, chest pain, cough and weight loss, and have also reported vaping in the weeks prior to hospitalization, the Wisconsin Health Department states. The products consumed may have included a number of substances including nicotine, THC, synthetic cannabinoids or a combination of them.
Wilkin County’s ordinance may be found online at https://www.co.wilkin.mn.us/vertical/sites/%7B6E7AB7CB-4769-4357-B6C8-90E546FFE488%7D/uploads/2019-02_Wilkin_County_Tobacco_Sales_and_Tobacco.pdf/.
For more information about T21 in Minnesota, visit http://clearwaymn.org/tobacco-21/.
For information and tools to help you quit smoking, visit https://teen.smokefree.gov/become-smokefree/tools-for-quitting/.
