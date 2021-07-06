Take a drink, the water’s fine

Editor’s Note: Infrastructure continues to dominate headlines nationwide. Daily News and News Monitor’s next Point of View series will examine local infrastructure with greater focus. As a precursor, Richland County reporter Frank Stanko examines components from water to power.
Wahpeton continues to have a safe and dependable supply of drinking water, according to a quality report for 2020.
The report, obtainable under the “Public Works Documents” section of Wahpeton’s city website, declares the water is safe and meets all federal and state requirements.
“The city currently withdraws ground water from the Wahpeton Buried Valley Aquifer from three wells located approximately three miles north of Wahpeton,” the report states. “(The aquifer) in this area consists of interbedded sequences of sand and gravel.”
Wahpeton’s water treatment plant provides pH adjustment for corrosion control, lime softening to reduce hardness, sand filtration to remove particulates and contaminants that may come from the source water, fluoridation and post chlorination.
“Due to the natural ammonia levels in our aquifer, chloramines are formed during the post chlorination process to provide disinfection right up to the customer’s tap,” the report continued.
Wahpeton participates in the North Dakota Wellhead Protection Program. As of the latest report, the city has completed a delineation of the Well Head Protection Area. This identifies potential sources of contamination that may impact water resources within the area’s boundaries and its outer peripheries. A Well Head Protection Program has also been implemented.
“The Well Head Protection Plan can be reviewed and/or a copy can be obtained at City Hall offices during normal business hours,” the water quality report stated. “The North Dakota Department of Health has determined that Wahpeton’s source water is moderately susceptible to potential contaminants that could percolate into the aquifer.”
Drinking water sources vary from wells to reservoirs to rivers. When water travels over any land surface or through the ground, it dissolves naturally-occurring minerals. The water may also pick up naturally-dissolved radioactive material as well as substances coming from animal or human activity.
“Drinking water, including bottled water, may reasonably be expected to contain at least small amounts of some contaminants. The presence of contaminants does not necessarily indicate that water poses a health risk,” according to Wahpeton’s report.
More information about contaminants and their potential effect can be obtained by calling the Environmental Protection Agency’s Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791.
“In order to ensure that tap water is safe to drink, the EPA prescribes regulations which limit the amount of certain contaminants in water provided by public water systems,” the report continued. “Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations establish limits for contaminants in bottled water which must provide the same protection for public health.”
Questions about the report can be answered by Water Plant Supervisor Leo Murr, available at 701-642-9482. Wahpeton has previously twice won the “Best Tasting Drinking Water in North Dakota” from the state section of the American Water Works Association, for 2004 and 2014, respectively.
