Here’s some great news for those weekend warriors looking to get outside and enjoy nature. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has dubbed Friday, June 9-Sunday, June 11 as "Take a Kid Fishing Weekend". Minnesotan adults can fish for free if accompanied by a child.

The forecast for the weekend looks to be cooler at night. With highs in the 70’s, it may be a beautiful opportunity to take to the water's edge and teach the youth the joys fishing can provide. Just don’t forget your sunscreen.



