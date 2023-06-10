Here’s some great news for those weekend warriors looking to get outside and enjoy nature. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has dubbed Friday, June 9-Sunday, June 11 as "Take a Kid Fishing Weekend". Minnesotan adults can fish for free if accompanied by a child.
The forecast for the weekend looks to be cooler at night. With highs in the 70’s, it may be a beautiful opportunity to take to the water's edge and teach the youth the joys fishing can provide. Just don’t forget your sunscreen.
The requirement is that the children must be 15 years of age or younger to qualify for adults to fish without a license. These youth may fish without a license any time of year, but must still adhere to scheduled fishing seasons and other regulations.
Minnesota DNR also notes that state residents may fish in state parks without a fishing license, unless the body of water requires fishers to have a trout stamp.
Fishing licenses can be bought online for anyone 16 and older at https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/licenses/online-sales.html. When purchasing online, you may choose to receive the license on your mobile device. Proof of your license must still be shown upon request by enforcement officers. If choosing to purchase electronically, you must have your device on-hand and able to show through text, email, or both.
When purchasing online, Minnesota DNR states that you will be able to print and use most licenses/certificates/passes immediately. If it cannot be printed because the game requires a tag or sticker (i.e., deer, bear, turkey), you must wait until it arrives in the mail before participating in the activity. Further information and notes are listed on the Minnesota DNR website.