Tal and Kammermusiker, together again

Talukan the orangutan, also known as “Tal,” did not disappoint fans or friends Saturday, Aug. 5, in Wahpeton.
The sixth annual concert and jam session between Tal and the New York Kammermusiker went off without a hitch at 1 p.m. Saturday. This year marked the Kammermusiker’s 16th return to North Dakota. For years, they’ve given “Winds of Change” summer concerts at places including Chahinkapa Zoo.
“Helping us celebrate what zoos and aquariums do for conservation, the New York Kammermusiker woodwind ensemble are people we are honored to have with us today,” Zoo Director Kathy Diekman said. “They are indigenous to New York, North Dakota and other states.”
The concert included a little bit of everything, from “Sailor’s Dance” to music for basse dancing, which included Tal’s playing. He was aided on the recorder by Lead Zookeeper Addy Paul.
“It’s as the composer would have wanted it,” Kammermusiker Director and Founder Ilonna Pederson said.
Following their performance at Chahinkapa Zoo, the New York Kammermusiker traveled onto Siena Court in Wahpeton. At the zoo itself, Irish music remained popular. Pieces like “The Wearing of the Green” and “The Girl I Left Behind Me” received Tal’s enthusiasm and sometimes his playing. In addition to the Irish songs, there was Broadway and Brazilian flair with “Hernando’s Hideaway” and later, “Tico-Tico.”
“Indigenous to Minnesota and now residing in North Dakota is zookeeper Addy Paul,” Diekman said. “Tal is indigenous to Borneo, Sumatra, the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo and now making his home at Chahinkapa since 2010. Everybody, let’s hear it for our musicians — Tal may choose to play or not. We never know until it happens.”