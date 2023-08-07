Tal and Kammermusiker, together again

With the aid of Lead Zookeeper Addy Paul, Talukan the orangutan, also known as ‘Tal,’ played the recorder during a Saturday, Aug. 5, concert at Chahinkapa Zoo in Wahpeton.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

Talukan the orangutan, also known as “Tal,” did not disappoint fans or friends Saturday, Aug. 5, in Wahpeton.

The sixth annual concert and jam session between Tal and the New York Kammermusiker went off without a hitch at 1 p.m. Saturday. This year marked the Kammermusiker’s 16th return to North Dakota. For years, they’ve given “Winds of Change” summer concerts at places including Chahinkapa Zoo.

‘Tal is indigenous to Borneo, Sumatra, the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo and now making his home at Chahinkapa since 2010,’ Zoo Director Kathy Diekman said. ‘Everybody, let’s hear it for our musicians — Tal may choose to play or not. We never know until it happens.’
The concert included a little bit of everything, from ‘Sailor’s Dance’ to music for basse dancing, which included Tal’s playing. ‘It’s as the composer would have wanted it,’ Kammermusiker Director and Founder Ilonna Pederson said.


