Tal backs the Bengals

Tal, Chahinkapa Zoo’s famed orangutan, didn’t take time to contemplate this year’s Super Bowl prediction — he slid straight into the Bengals ball.
The primate was let into an enclosure containing two footballs, one painted with the Los Angeles Rams logo and one painted with the Cincinnati Bengals logo. For over a decade, Tal has been choosing which team he thinks will take home the Vince Lombardi Trophy. Prior to his tenure at Chahinkapa Zoo, Wahpeton, the orangutan had been making Super Bowl predictions for around seven years, Daily News previously reported.
For Sunday’s Super Bowl LVI, Tal didn’t even glance at the Rams, going straight for the black and orange stripes Friday, Feb. 11. This year, Chahinkapa Zoo Administrative Assistant Arianna Appell painted the vibrant footballs.
“Zoo staff is hoping Tal’s prediction is correct!” Chahinkapa Zoo Director Kathy Diekman said.
Tal has had mixed results with his 50-50 probability predictions. Last year, he correctly guessed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would win, picking up the football and appearing to give it a kiss.
The orangutan seems to be going against the grain in his 2022 prediction, with experts betting on the Rams.
It is the second time in NFL history that quarterbacks who were the top overall pick in the NFL Draft will compete in the Super Bowl. The Bengal’s Joe Burrow was top selection two years ago, and the Ram’s Matthew Stafford was taken first overall in 2009, CBS Sports reports.
Super Bowl 56 will kickoff at 6 p.m. ET Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will perform at this year’s Super Bowl halftime show, according to NBC Sports.
