'Tal Tackle' has him picking the Chiefs

'Hurts,' don't it? Tal the orangutan made mincemeat of a cardboard figure depicting Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts. The beloved Chahinkapa Zoo resident is giving his support for the Kansas City Chiefs.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

The "Tal Tackle," an enhanced version of Talukan the orangutan's annual Super Bowl prediction, debuted Tuesday, Feb. 7 in Wahpeton.

Gliding into his enclosure shortly after 11 a.m., Tal outright dissed a cardboard figure depicting Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts. Hurts was literally pushed out of the way by the disinterested great ape. Tal's attention and apparent friendship was directed to the figure depicting Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

It's official: Tal's backing the Kansas City Chiefs. The team, led by Patrick Mahomes, plays Sunday, Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.
These cardboard figures were designed to catch Tal's eye. The Tal Tackle continues a tradition of daily animal enrichment at Chahinkapa Zoo.


