'Tal Tackle' has him picking the Chiefs

'Hurts,' don't it? Tal the orangutan made mincemeat of a cardboard figure depicting Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts. The beloved Chahinkapa Zoo resident is giving his support for the Kansas City Chiefs.
The "Tal Tackle," an enhanced version of Talukan the orangutan's annual Super Bowl prediction, debuted Tuesday, Feb. 7 in Wahpeton.
Gliding into his enclosure shortly after 11 a.m., Tal outright dissed a cardboard figure depicting Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts. Hurts was literally pushed out of the way by the disinterested great ape. Tal's attention and apparent friendship was directed to the figure depicting Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
"Every day includes enrichment for Tal, and this time, we've added more," Chahinkapa Zoo Director Kathy Diekman said. "Educator Bruce Fingerson came up with the 'Tal Tackle' and we think it's going to be a tradition that's sure to last."
The Tal Tackle did not replace one of the more enduring parts of the orangutan's Super Bowl tradition. He still grasped a hand-painted football with the Kansas City Chiefs logo to make his choice official. Following that bit of ceremony, Tal returned to the cardboard figures and began to tear "Hurts" apart.
Although Tal successfully predicted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' win in 2021 and the Philadelphia Eagles' win in 2018, he was less successful in 2022, 2020 and 2019, favoring the Cincinnati Bengals, San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams, respectively. Still, it's all in good fun for Diekman, Fingerson, Zoo Curator Tom Schmaltz, Lead Zookeeper Addy Paul and the other folks at Chahinkapa Zoo.
Felix the Bengal tiger is also having some fun as winter nears an end. Felix, along with the bobcats, cheetahs and snow leopards, is enjoying a five-pound ball of catnip. The catnip was given as a Christmas present from a patron of 2022's Save the Earth Tree.
Chahinkapa Zoo will host Hop Into Spring, a pre-Easter tradition, on Saturday, March 18. The annual Spring Cleanup Day is scheduled for Saturday, April 15, followed by the 2023 Zoo Season Opener on Saturday, April 22.