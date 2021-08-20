The Wilkin County Fair was host to the Ameteur Talent Show Thursday evening, Aug. 19. Creatives of all ages overcame their stage fright to offer dance and singing performances to an eager audience.
During the final act, Moorhead, Minnesota, resident Lisa Anderson sang “Marry Me” by Jason Derulo. As the song winded down, she got on one knee and proposed to her boyfriend, Lance Rosenkranz. Anderson said she was excited to be engaged to Rosenkranz. The couple have been dating on and off for several years, Anderson’s mother, Carol Anderson, said.
“He’s been in our lives for a long time and no matter what, he’s going to be involved in our lives for a long time,” Carol Anderson said.
Master of Ceremonies Kent Loken told the audience he had never seen a proposal at the Wilkin County Fair Talent Show before, then congratulated the engaged couple.
The excitement at the end didn’t detract from the earlier performances, split into three categories: pre-teen, teen and open. In the teen division, 18-year-old Breckenridge High School senior Anjelina Hodges sang Lady Gaga's “Always Remember Us This Way” from the movie “A Star Is Born.” She returned during the open division to sing a duet with her brother, Randy. They performed “Picture” by Kid Rock, featuring Sheryl Crow.
All the Talent Show performers and performing groups won a cash prize at the end. Third place in each division earned $50, second place won $75 and first place won $100.
In the pre-teen division, Kinsley Davis and Serenity Hehn took home second place and Alivia Presgrove and Tessa Snyder took home first.
In the teen division, Miley Bruce, Justice Christian, Tessa Snyder and Alivia Presgrove received second place and Anjelina Hodges received first.
Finally, in the open division, Anderson took home third place. Bruce and Snyder took home second place for their second performance of the evening, “Lost Boy,” by Ruth B. The Hodges siblings took home first place for their crooning duet.
The Wilkin County Fair continues its events through Sunday, Aug. 22.
