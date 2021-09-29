Talking about suicide prevention is important

This story was originally posted on NABUR. For more conversations and exclusive content, become a member today.
September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. I spoke with Marissa Perry, M.Ed., a counselor with Birchwood Therapeutic Services. She provides mental health services to people of any age who are dealing with any type of diagnosis.
In our conversation, Perry gave advice about how to assist friends and family members who are experiencing suicidal ideation, as well as warning signs that someone may be dealing with these thoughts.
Listening is an important response to someone who is struggling with suicidal thoughts. Perry gave some helpful advice for how to respond to a friend or family member who has confided in you about struggling with suicidal ideation.
“Listen to them without judgement, that can make all the difference,” she said.
There is not necessarily a “right” phrase to say, the most important thing you can do is be present and assure them that they are not alone. Suicidal thoughts are often accompanied with feelings of shame and it takes a lot of courage for someone to share that with you.
The 12 suicide warning signs from the CDC include:
• Feeling like a burden
• Expressing hopelessness
• Being isolated
• Feeling trapped or in unbearable pain
• Looking for a way to access lethal means
• Extreme mood swings
• Increased substance use
• Making a plan for suicide
• Increased anxiety
• Increased anger or rage
• Sleeping too little or too much
• Talking or posting about wanting to die
Recklessness, giving items away, or an abrupt shift to a happy mood after dealing with depression are also warning signs, Perry explained.
“That can mean that they have decided to die by suicide and have made peace with that decision,” she said.
If someone tells you that they have a plan and the means to do it, Perry advises finding out what the plan is and not leaving them alone until they have a plan for safety.
There is no one thing that causes suicidal ideation, Perry explained. However, there are several risk factors which may put someone in a dangerous position. These factors include social isolation, mental health issues, criminal factors, impulsive or aggressive tendencies, legal problems among other issues.
Resources for anyone struggling with suicidal thoughts are listed below. Perry explained that all of these resources are available 24/7.
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline
• Call 1-800-273-TALK (1-800-273-8255)
• Use the online chat at https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/chat/
Perry explained that both of these resources are free and confidential. You’ll be connected to a skilled, trained counselor in your area.
CDC Suicide Prevention Page
• “This site has a lot of resources on educating about suicide, prevention strategies and approaches, coping skills, and programs,” Perry said.
Local Resources
• “If you know someone who is worried about their safety, some local hospitals that provide needs assessments are Prairie St. John's located in Fargo, North Dakota, Bridgeway Behavioral Health with Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls, Minnesota (14 years and older), and Mobile Mental Health Crisis Response with Lakeland Mental Health Center,” Perry said.
She explained that the Mobile Mental Health Crisis Response is a team of two mental health crisis response staff members who will travel to the site of the individual struggling. They will provide any and all of the services listed below for free, with no out of pocket costs:
• Face-to-face supportive listening
• Crisis assessment
• Development of a crisis treatment plan
• Stabilization services to help with the person returning to stable living
• Skills training to minimize future crisis
• Connection to ongoing support services and/or other community resources
• Family: Helping Your Loved One Who Is Suicidal: A Guide for Family and Friends: The toolkit can be found at: https://store.samhsa.gov
“But, reach out to your support system,” she said. “Ask for help, if you’re not comfortable asking for professional help on your own, get someone to help you with that process.”
Why is suicide awareness so important? Perry explained that those dealing with suicidal thoughts often feel alone and have a lot of shame. Talking about suicide prevention helps people realize that they are not alone and helps create less of a stigma around the topic.
