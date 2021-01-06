Teaguean Knudsen, PE, earns North Dakota Professional Engineer License

Interstate Engineering is pleased to announce that Teaguean Knudsen, PE, completed the requirements for his North Dakota Professional Engineering license, earning him the PE designation by the North Dakota State Board of Registration for Professional Engineers and Land Surveyors.
Knudsen has experience in structural and municipal engineering, from design through construction. He is also a Certified Commercial Building Inspector. He has worked on projects including water system installation, sewer projects, site design, transportation, and public involvement.
Knudsen earned his Bachelors Degree in Civil Engineering from Montana Technological University.
“The entire team at Interstate Engineering would like to congratulate Teaguean on this hard-earned accomplishment,” said Lonni Fleck, Interstate Engineering Board President. “This is a milestone in his career that he was not only ready to earn but truly deserved. Well done Teaguean.”
About Interstate Engineering: Interstate Engineering is a civil engineering, surveying, and planning firm headquartered in Jamestown, North Dakota. With over 100 professionals on staff, Interstate Engineering serves municipal, county, state, and tribal governments in addition to private individuals and corporations. Incorporated in 1976, Interstate Engineering has been part of North Dakota, Minnesota, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming for over 40 years.
