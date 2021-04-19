Team walks part of modified Relay for Life

Relay for Life, a springtime tradition in Richland and Wilkin counties, continues finding new ways of spreading its messages of hope, support and research.
This year’s fundraiser for the American Cancer Society will not include the traditional, multi-hour gathering. There were multiple reasons why the Relay Committee decided a full, in person, indoor or outdoor, get-together just wouldn’t work this year, Relay Lead Carol Poppel said, all of which are related to COVID-19 concerns.
“We are planning a Relay for Life Community Event on Wednesday, June 9,” Poppel said. “Each team will be able to gather if they wish and walk together in our community that evening.”
Teams are also welcome to walk in support on any evening of their choice. Team members will wear Relay for Life gear and may also display luminaries along their walking route.
Luminaries, like teams and walking itself, are a Relay for Life hallmark. They are included to remember people who have died from cancer and the symbolic journey from darkness into light.
“All teams are registering online now at www.relayforlife.org/richlandwilkinnd. We encourage anyone interested to join a team or start a team,” Poppel said.
Fifteen teams are registered as of Monday, April 19. They include:
• My Sister’s Keeper, Captain Diane Lommel
• Team D.O.C. (Vision Ford), Captain Jen Siemieniewski
• Wilkin County FSA, Captain Carol Poppel
• Mountain Movers, Captain Cheryl Muehlberg
• Walmart 3875, Captain Melissa Bromenshenkel
• Suz, Captain Brian Hagelstrom
• RRVW — Life Savers, Captain Holly Voss
• Team Spider, Captain Deanna Pettyjohn
• Survivors for Christ, Captain Romae Hauza
• Still WELL Gang, Captain Judy Stilwell
• Gilles Girls, Captain Sandy Korinek
• Rotary of Wahpeton/Breckenridge, Captain Shawn Longhenry
• Merlin’s Soldiers, Captain Merlin Beto
• 50 Shades of Brave, Captain Barb Hagstrom
• First Community Credit Union, Captain Alysa Barth
“We appreciate the continued support of our local businesses,” Poppel said.
Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society in a variety of ways. Online contributions will be accepted at the Relay website. In person contributions can be submitted to any registered participant or dropped off at First Community Credit Union, Wahpeton.
“Please make donations payable to the American Cancer Society,” Poppel said. “Watch for updates on our Facebook page, ‘Relay for Life of Wahpeton ND/Breckenridge MN.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has had a dramatic effect on countless non-profit organizations. Having faced a steep decline in donations, the American Cancer Society has set a goal of raising $1 million for cancer research.
“Presently 700 research projects are supported by ACS, with another 170 approved projects that are on hold for lack of funds,” Poppel said.
