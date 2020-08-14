Technology Center house continues tradition of quality

A new house has put down its roots in northwest Wahpeton.
Built during the 2019-2020 school year by Southeast Region Career and Technology Center students, the house is located at 1874 18th Ave. N. in the Westdale Addition. Earlier this summer, the house was transported down the 210 Bypass by Schmit House Movers, Wyndmere, North Dakota.
For sale by Miller Realty, the house is the 51st completed by SRCTC students. The center is known for the quality of its student-built housing. Construction students are taught and supervised by Aaron Stone.
“The custom vaulted ceilings in both main-level bedrooms and the tray ceiling in the upper-level living area add a spacious feel and great dimension accenting the gas fireplace,” according to information available at the house. “There are two bedrooms on the main floor and two future bedrooms, one finished, on the lower level.”
Houses completed in 2020 and 2019 are SRCTC’s first for the Westdale Addition, Daily News previously reported. The Westdale Addition is located north and west of Walmart, Westdale Apartments and the Kennedy Park Townhomes in Wahpeton.
Nearly three years ago, in December 2017, a study of Wahpeton’s housing needs was released. Completed by Community Partners Research, Inc., Faribault, Minnesota, the study’s findings included a need to promote new construction.
“New construction provides housing opportunities, stimulates the economy and upgrades the community’s housing stock,” Community Partners wrote. “Both new owner-occupied single family homes and rental unites are needed to provide households in Wahpeton with housing options and to assure a healthy housing stock into the future.”
Community Partners also recommended that Wahpeton promote home ownership. It is the preferred option for most households, the study found.
“Home ownership assists in creating community stability and commitment to the community,” Community Partners wrote. “There are many younger families that are renting their housing. These households may be interested in home ownership, if an affordable opportunity is available.”
The house at 1874 18th Ave. N. was recently staged and is available for viewing. To date, SRCTC has had student-built homes in Fairmount, Hankinson, Lidgerwood, Colfax, Abercrombie, Mooreton, and Wahpeton, plus surrounding rural areas in North Dakota.
“You build a community and a county, one house at a time,” Center Director Dan Rood, Jr. said previously.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.