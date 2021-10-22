Teen arrested following Breckenridge High School theft

A 14-year-old boy was arrested and charged with two counts of felony theft after he allegedly stole a vehicle, multiple phones and cash from and around Breckenridge High School.
The Breckenridge Police Department and Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a stolen vehicle from Breckenridge High School Monday evening, Oct. 18. The teen allegedly stole around $600 from the boy’s locker room, according to a Breckenridge Police Department release.
The boy then found car keys and multiple phones — worth around $3,000 — at a basketball court between the high school and the Breckenridge Aquatic Center. He allegedly found the vehicle the keys belonged to in the aquatic center parking lot and stole it, the press release stated.
The teen was located a few hours later by the St. Cloud Police Department and arrested without incident. The vehicle sustained some damage to the interior and exterior and was returned to its owner, the press release stated. Most of the stolen property has been recovered.
The teen is currently being held in a juvenile detention center.
