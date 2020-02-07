Teen Dating Violence and Awareness Month

February is National Teen Violence and Awareness Month and Someplace Safe reminds those that “Love is Respect.”
“‘Love is Respect’ engages, educates and empowers youth to prevent and end abusive teen relationships. Through the promotion of healthy relationships, future patterns of abuse can be prevented. ‘Love is Respect’ mobilizes communities in an effort to educate, raise awareness and model healthy behaviors in our everyday lives,” Someplace Safe Director of Development and Communications Ashley Zach said.
Many think about dating violence happening only in adult relationships. However, teen and young adult dating is an issue that impacts youth across the nation.
“Teen dating violence can happen to anyone. I can’t stress that enough. Sometimes relationships that began as fun and exciting can take a downward spiral, eventually turning into something unhealthy,” Zach said.
According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), 21 percent of girls and 10 percent of boys who indicated they were dating said they had been victims of physical and sexual violence from their partner.
Girls and young women experience the highest rates of dating violence in adolescence. Those between ages 16 and 24 experience abuse with an intimate partner at nearly triple the national averages rate, according to the CDC.
Violent relationships in youth can have serious long last consequences.
Victims become at higher risk for substance abuse, eating disorders, risky sexual behavior and further dating violence. According to the University of Minnesota researchers, half of youth who have been victims of both dating violence and rape attempt suicide, compared to 12.5 percent of non-abused girls and 5.5 percent of non-abused boys.
Violent behavior often begins between the ages of 12 and 18, requiring early intervention and prevention by bringing awareness and action to the issue.
Unfortunately, there is a lack of awareness in dating violence. Many teens do not share their abuse and parents can be unaware or unwilling of abuse in their teen’s relationship.
Considering the comprehensive evidence of youth being affected by dating, the long term effects and the lack of awareness, it is necessary to understand and become aware of warning signs and how to make a difference.
According to Someplace Safe, warning signs to look for are: problems at school, noticeable weight change, changes in behavior, drop in self-confidence and self-esteem, isolation from social settings and alcohol or drug use.
“The signs can be subtle,” Zach said. “As a survivor of teen dating violence myself, I remember not recognizing the negative patterns I was experiencing in my dating relationship as abusive. I just didn’t have the life experience or knowledge at that time to really understand how unhealthy it was.”
Warning signs for engaging in teen violence are insisting on walking partner to class, threatening to hurt others, threatening to hurt oneself if their dating partner breaks up with him/her, public or private insults, controlling what the partner wears and destruction to personal belonging.
“It is important that teens, parents, coaches, educators and everyone involved in a teen’s life know the signs of teen dating violence. It is also just as important to know what to do and who to turn to if you have concerns for yourself or others,” Zach said. “A trusted and dependable support system can make a world of difference for teens affected by teen dating violence.”
Advocates can make a difference by being a role model, talking to youth about healthy relationships early and taking notice of youth in relationships.
If someone you know needs to speak with an advocate about teen dating violence, contact your local Someplace Safe office at 218-739-34886.
