Teenagers out caring in the community
Chahinkapa Zoo gardener Will Myer, far left, co-supervised students Michael Peterson, Joshua Beyer, Josue Solis and Luke Baumgardner as they and classmates improved the landscaping of an outdoor pheasant habitat. ‘It’s very fun to help other people and give back to the community,’ Beyer said. ‘I’ve been to the zoo probably three times this summer. It’s a big part of the local community.’

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

Wednesday, Oct. 12 was a day for Wahpeton High School students to show the Twin Towns Area how much they care.

The annual Day of Caring took place in Wahpeton, Breckenridge, Minnesota, and the surrounding area. A total of 380 students completed odd jobs and other assignments to benefit local individuals, businesses and organizations.

Vanessa Carter was up to the not-so-daunting task of clearing many fallen leaves near the habitats of Niko the spider monkey and the gibbon family.
Heather Woods, Renee Langenwalter and their mI Time students spent the day at the Leach Home. They trimmed leaves and bushes, stored outdoor furniture for the winter, painted residents’ nails and visited with residents, among other activities. Pictured, from left, are Avery Malme, Nick Langenwalter, Jackson DeVries, Jesse Cost, Luke Anderson, Austin Luna, Carson VanEps, Olivia Hansen, Josiah Breuer, Sawyer Krump, Maci Miller, Claire Langenwalter, Maddie Graves, Michael Phelps, Kinzee Miller, Matilynn Toledo, Scout Woods, Jesse Scheer-Lyman and Christian Kast.
Baileigh Bakewell and Sophia Barth volunteered at Emery’s Greenhouse.
David Sanborn was hard at work clearing away weeds. Sanborn’s classmate, Anthony Curtis, said he liked the experience so much, he wanted to volunteer outside of Day of Caring. Before the students began clipping and clearing, it was practically impossible to see the landscape rocks. Horticulturist Joan Zettel was especially thankful.
Vanessa Carter, Emma Bontjes and Madisyn McGraw. 'I think they feel the warm, fuzzy feelings that we hope they get from helping each other, being out in the community and having a little fun, too,’ said their teacher, Megan Brejcha.
Brady Graves, left, felt really happy to help the community and especially Chahinkapa Zoo during the fall season. Seen with Brady is Araceli Luna. ‘It’s fun getting to be with friends and helping out the zoo,’ Luna said.
Janet Bartels’ students made tie blankets. Showing off a completed item are Abby Bruechert, Hattie Dockter, Ali Hoerer and Gina Johnson.


