Teenagers out caring in the community

Chahinkapa Zoo gardener Will Myer, far left, co-supervised students Michael Peterson, Joshua Beyer, Josue Solis and Luke Baumgardner as they and classmates improved the landscaping of an outdoor pheasant habitat. ‘It’s very fun to help other people and give back to the community,’ Beyer said. ‘I’ve been to the zoo probably three times this summer. It’s a big part of the local community.’
Heather Woods, Renee Langenwalter and their mI Time students spent the day at the Leach Home. They trimmed leaves and bushes, stored outdoor furniture for the winter, painted residents’ nails and visited with residents, among other activities. Pictured, from left, are Avery Malme, Nick Langenwalter, Jackson DeVries, Jesse Cost, Luke Anderson, Austin Luna, Carson VanEps, Olivia Hansen, Josiah Breuer, Sawyer Krump, Maci Miller, Claire Langenwalter, Maddie Graves, Michael Phelps, Kinzee Miller, Matilynn Toledo, Scout Woods, Jesse Scheer-Lyman and Christian Kast.
David Sanborn was hard at work clearing away weeds. Sanborn’s classmate, Anthony Curtis, said he liked the experience so much, he wanted to volunteer outside of Day of Caring. Before the students began clipping and clearing, it was practically impossible to see the landscape rocks. Horticulturist Joan Zettel was especially thankful.
Vanessa Carter, Emma Bontjes and Madisyn McGraw. 'I think they feel the warm, fuzzy feelings that we hope they get from helping each other, being out in the community and having a little fun, too,’ said their teacher, Megan Brejcha.
Brady Graves, left, felt really happy to help the community and especially Chahinkapa Zoo during the fall season. Seen with Brady is Araceli Luna. ‘It’s fun getting to be with friends and helping out the zoo,’ Luna said.
Wednesday, Oct. 12 was a day for Wahpeton High School students to show the Twin Towns Area how much they care.
The annual Day of Caring took place in Wahpeton, Breckenridge, Minnesota, and the surrounding area. A total of 380 students completed odd jobs and other assignments to benefit local individuals, businesses and organizations.
“I think it was probably our best Day of Caring ever,” Wahpeton High School Principal Ned Clooten said. “We had great attitudes from the kids, perhaps the best weather we’ve had and definitely the best response from the community. We were able to get out and help the most people.”
Twin Towns Area residents who either personally benefited or had a loved one or group of people benefit from the Day of Caring are invited to submit photos to editor@wahpetondailynews.com. Please include identification of the people in the photos, which may appear in print and at Daily News’ website.
In the meantime, enjoy a selection of photos of and comments from Day of Caring volunteers.
