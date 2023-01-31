Tender devotion, delightful bonds

Three portraits by House align the eastern gallery wall, all gorgeously depicting the capabilities of oil and charcoal to craft realistic portraiture. Below sits a single paper coral charm peony, anchoring the art above.
Walking into the gallery folks are subject to a fresh, tidy display, demonstrating artists’ interpretations of love and their animal friends. On the left, a photograph by Scott Seiler, ‘A Bison Pose,’ sits alone, guiding viewers into the rest of the exhibit. Paper bouquets by Leona Rogers pepper the entire gallery adding ambiance to each collection. An oil pastel by Trudy Stubson titled ‘Sisters in Flight,’ hangs proudly demonstrating the intersection that the gallery’s two themes meld.
Laura Von Bank has created another linocut masterpiece for the gallery, titled ‘Devotion.’ The stark outlines of two doves in love above a tied knot, demonstrates the artist’s perspective on the theme.
A new showcase has graced the walls of the Red Door Art Gallery, Tuesday, Jan, 31. Art demonstrating love and companionship can be seen through the next two months, lasting until March 25.
Artists displaying their work includes Laura Von Banks, Leona Rogers, Rita Erdrich, John House, Scott Seiler and Trudy Stubson. The reception is scheduled for 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 8, in the gallery.
I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I hope to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas.