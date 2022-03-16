Terry Goerger running for Richland County commissioner

Richland County, North Dakota, has a first declared and filed candidate for November’s county commissioner elections.
Terry Goerger, rural Mantador, North Dakota, is running for a four-year term on the Richland County Board of Commissioners. The five-member board, a nonpartisan entity, has three members up for re-election in 2022: Sid Berg, Nathan Berseth and Rollie Ehlert.
Goerger said he is running because he has been encouraged by people throughout Richland County. He had thought about running before, but knew it had to be when the time was right.
“I don’t think of this as political, but as public service,” Goerger said. “I haven’t run for public office before, but I have run for many ag posts with farmer organizations.”
Goerger previously sold his seed business but remains involved in its operations when he’s not farming. He is a lifelong county resident.
“I’m running to be a commissioner of the county to represent all of the county. Everyone, not just farmers. I’ve always voted for people, never for a party,” Goerger said.
At the same time, Goerger said his background in agriculture and energy would be beneficial to Richland County. His energy experience includes being one of the founding members of the still-functioning EmPower North Dakota Commission, which he was part of for approximately 10 years.
“We visited every single area of energy in the state before we sat down at the table and started talking about issues and what we can do for support,” Goerger said. “It was very important to understand coal, gas, refining, oil, wind, solar, biodiesel, ethanol, all sources of energy. We worked together very well because we understood what everybody was working at and what their business was about.”
EmPower’s early success included introducing unanimously-approved energy policy, Goerger said. His present responsibilities include being a member of North Dakota’s Clean Sustainable Energy Authority and Renewable Energy Council.
“I represent agriculture on all of those. I was appointed from the Renewable Energy Council to the Authority,” Goerger said.
Goerger’s other accomplishments include helping to develop the ethanol plant in Hankinson, North Dakota, and 10 years with North Dakota State College of Science’s Alumni Foundation.
“You’ve got two ears to listen with and one mouth to talk with. If elected, I’m going to listen. There’s going to be learning,” Goerger said.
Richland County Auditor Sandy Fossum confirmed that Goerger’s petition to run for office is filed. Goerger said he informed Berg, Berseth and Ehlert about his candidacy and that the three incumbents will all each soon file for re-election.
“I’m not trying to get rid of anybody. I’m just trying to serve the county,” Goerger said. “I have no agenda coming in.”
The Richland County Board of Commissioners elections will make up a portion of this year’s county ballot. While State’s Attorney Megan Kummer is likely to run in an uncontested race, there are three candidates for the position of Richland County Sheriff.
Deputy Blaine O’Hara, Chief Deputy Gary Ruhl and Deputy Jason Weber are all running to succeed retiring Sheriff Larry Leshovsky. As of Wednesday, March 16, O’Hara and Weber have both submitted their paperwork to run, Fossum confirmed. The filing deadline is Tuesday, April 11.
Elections in North Dakota cities like Wahpeton are scheduled for Tuesday, June 14, the same day as the state, county and legislative district primaries. Non-city elections will be held Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Look to Daily News and News Monitor for continued election coverage.
