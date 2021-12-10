Purchase Access

Tewaukon National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) is having its annual Christmas Bird Count on Friday, Dec. 17 and anyone that wants to volunteer is welcome! Tewaukon NWR may be best known for being part of the amazing and highly productive region for nesting waterfowl; the Prairie Pothole Region (PPR). In wet years, the PPR supports over 70 percent of all duck production in the continental United States.

However, during Christmas time, we also conduct our Christmas Bird Count that happens to be the longest running bird survey in the world and first started in 1900 with 27 volunteers. Today, over 72,000 people participate in 2,400 locations in 17 countries! This survey gives scientists and idea of how well birds of all species are doing as a whole.

We will meet at the refuge shop at 9 a.m. on Friday for coffee, snacks and instructions. Bring binoculars if you have them, a bird book if you have one, warm clothes and a good attitude. A spotting scope is handy but not crucial. Call the refuge headquarters to RSVP or more information at 701-724-3598.

