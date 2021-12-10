Tewaukon National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) is having its annual Christmas Bird Count on Friday, Dec. 17 and anyone that wants to volunteer is welcome! Tewaukon NWR may be best known for being part of the amazing and highly productive region for nesting waterfowl; the Prairie Pothole Region (PPR). In wet years, the PPR supports over 70 percent of all duck production in the continental United States.
However, during Christmas time, we also conduct our Christmas Bird Count that happens to be the longest running bird survey in the world and first started in 1900 with 27 volunteers. Today, over 72,000 people participate in 2,400 locations in 17 countries! This survey gives scientists and idea of how well birds of all species are doing as a whole.
We will meet at the refuge shop at 9 a.m. on Friday for coffee, snacks and instructions. Bring binoculars if you have them, a bird book if you have one, warm clothes and a good attitude. A spotting scope is handy but not crucial. Call the refuge headquarters to RSVP or more information at 701-724-3598.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.