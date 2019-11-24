Thanks for 150 Years opens Friday

“Thanks for 150 Years,” Wahpeton’s last of four sesquicentennial celebration weekends, begins Friday, Nov. 29.
Lasting through Saturday, Nov. 30, the event will feature activities expected to be staples of future celebrations.
Pre-weekend festivities begin Tuesday, Nov. 26, with the first of Wahpeton’s annual holiday celebrations. The Wahpeton Christmas Tree is scheduled to be lit at 6 p.m. A Santa’s Workshop at Heritage Square, downtown Wahpeton, opens that afternoon at 4 p.m.
“Santa’s Workshop is sponsored by Heritage Insurance,” according to wahpeton150.com. “There will be prize drawings after the lighting.”
Beginning at dusk that evening, Holiday Lane opens for the season. A free, public lights display, Holiday Lane is located along Laura Hughes Drive in Chahinkapa Park. It will be open every evening from Tuesday, Nov. 26-Tuesday, Dec. 31.
Daily News has the final schedule of Thanks for 150 Years events. All are located in Wahpeton.
Friday, Nov. 29
Free rides on the Prairie Rose Carousel, 4-6 p.m.: Sponsored by Lies, Bullis & Hatting and Farmers Union Insurance.
Holiday Lights Parade through Chahinkapa Park, 6 p.m.: Santa, cider, treats and music to follow at Rosemeade Chalet. Treats sponsored by Ag Country Farm Credit Services. Parade participants are asked to line up by 5:45 p.m. For more information or to enter, email Community Development Director Chris DeVries at chrisd@wahpeton.com or call 701-642-8448.
Fireworks display at John Randall Field, approximately 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 30
“Pages Ago” open, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.: Recall the history of Wahpeton. Browse old newspapers dating back to the early 1900s. Enjoy reminiscing with friends and share a story for the memory wall. Pages Ago is located at 521 Dakota Ave., with entrance on Sixth Street South. Its regular hours are 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Red Door Art Gallery open, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: The gallery, located at 418 Dakota Ave., is the 150th anniversary headquarters. Items on display through Saturday, Jan. 4 includes holiday-themed pieces. There’s also artwork suitable for gift giving.
150th Celebration reception, 5-8 p.m.: This finale event is located at the Wahpeton Event Center, 995 21st Ave. N. It will include:
• free admission
• free hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar
• a vendor fair; organizers encourage supporting local small businesses
• music by the Soggy Bottom Science Boys
• drawings throughout the evening
• souvenir sales
“The raffle drawing for a new colt custom cap and ball black powder period-correct pistol will take place at the reception,” wahpeton150.com stated. “You need not be present to win.”
Sesquicentennial organizers are proud of the events’ sponsors, volunteers and community supporters.
Look to Daily News, in print and online, for coverage of “Thanks for 150 Years.” Additional sesquicentennial photos are available at www.wahpetondailynews.com.
