Thanks to Wahpeton, families have food on their tables during the COVID-19 pandemic

As people face the challenges and uncertainty caused by the spread of COVID-19, heroic work is happening around the clock to keep food on family tables and store shelves. That work is happening right here in Wahpeton, thanks to local employees and businesses, including more than 130 Cargill employees, who show up every day to nourish people.
Communities like Wahpeton are the heart of our food system. Local farmers and ranchers, retail workers, manufacturing and food service companies, food shelves and those who transport food are working every day to keep people and animals fed.
Local employers are also investing to focus on safety and keep facilities operating during the COVID-19 crisis. Cargill has implemented safety measures like temperature testing, enhanced cleaning and sanitizing, prohibiting visitors and implementing remote work stations. Employees are provided with, and encouraged to use, face coverings as a supplement to the many social distancing practices already put into place.
Food manufacturing has been deemed an essential service, which puts employees on the front lines of the COVID-19 response. To recognize this contribution, Cargill has provided its employees temporary pay incentives and waived co-pays for COVID-19 testing.
“We’re working every day to keep people safe and dinner on the table,” said Jon Razink, Cargill’s Wahpeton general manager. “That means keeping our plant open, giving back to the community and making sure our local economy stays strong.”
Nonprofit partners, including the Richland/Wilkin Food Pantry and the Fergus Falls Food shelf, as well as Richland/Wilkin Kinship and social organizations, are also playing a critical role in helping to lift up the local economy and make sure no one goes hungry. Cargill is supporting them with both food donations and monetary contributions.
“We are inspired by the tireless work of Wahpeton’s doctors, nurses, first responders, workers and those in agriculture who are making sure people and animals are cared for and no one goes hungry,” said Razink. “Together we are going to overcome this crisis and come out of this even more connected.”
