Thanksgiving dinner cost affected by inflation
Buy Now

Thanksgiving meals have gradually gotten more expensive each year, but cost leapt ahead in 2021 and 2022. Will the cost of this holiday meal change what's on your table this year? 

 Infographic by Colton Rasanen-Fryar • Daily News

As record levels of inflation have been logged, not just in the nation, but throughout the world, very little has been left unscathed. American Farm Bureau Federation data indicated that this year’s Thanksgiving festivities are no exception.

“General inflation slashing the purchasing power of consumers is a significant factor contributing to the increase in average cost of this year’s Thanksgiving dinner,” AFBF Chief Economist Roger Cryan stated. “General inflation has been running 7% to 9% in recent months, while the most recent Consumer Price Index report for food consumed at home reveals a 12% increase over the past year.”



Tags

Wilkin County Reporter

I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I hope to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas. 