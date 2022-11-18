Thanksgiving dinner cost affected by inflation

As record levels of inflation have been logged, not just in the nation, but throughout the world, very little has been left unscathed. American Farm Bureau Federation data indicated that this year’s Thanksgiving festivities are no exception.
“General inflation slashing the purchasing power of consumers is a significant factor contributing to the increase in average cost of this year’s Thanksgiving dinner,” AFBF Chief Economist Roger Cryan stated. “General inflation has been running 7% to 9% in recent months, while the most recent Consumer Price Index report for food consumed at home reveals a 12% increase over the past year.”
Each year, for the past 37 years, the AFBF has conducted a survey investigating the cost of a Thanksgiving feast for 10 people. This year’s results put the meal at $64.05 or less, which is $10.74 more than 2021’s number, $53.31. Good news — this is only an average, so savvy shoppers and coupon champions may find deals on their favorite foods.
The centerpiece of most holiday feasts, turkey, will run consumers about $1.81 per pound of bird, according to AFBF data. However, the same data has shown a drastic decrease in turkey costs as Thanksgiving creeps up. In some cases, shoppers have found decreases of almost $1 per pound a week before Nov. 24.
“Other contributing factors to the increased cost for the meal include supply chain disruptions and the war in Ukraine,” Cryan stated. “The higher retail turkey cost at the grocery store can also be attributed to a slightly smaller flock this year, increased feed costs and lighter processing weights.”
Cryan said turkey availability should be adequate for consumers, except for states where avian influenza was detected earlier this year. On Nov. 15, a confirmed case was detected at a commercial turkey farm, affecting 28,200 birds, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service. The last outbreak in North Dakota of avian influenza was detected on Nov. 10, only affecting 60 birds in backyard flocks.
“Farmers are working hard to meet growing demands for food – both here in the U.S. and globally – while facing rising prices for fuel, fertilizer and other inputs,” Cryan said.
Other foods included in the survey data includes seasonal staples like pie crusts, stuffing mix, cranberries, dinner rolls and at least 10 other items. The biggest increase AFBF saw was in bags of cubed stuffing mix which were up 69%.
Folks can breathe easy though, one-pound veggie trays with carrots and celery only increased 8% on average. So, you may want to hold off on the box-made stuffing and stick to the tried-and-true veggie tray.
The Midwest recorded average overall costs in the middle of the pack, consistently more expensive than the south and always cheaper than the west, according to AFBF data.
This has to do with food supply and demand in certain areas of the U.S, according to AFBF President Zippy Duvall. Focusing on ways to alleviate these issues could lead to lowered cost averages in future surveys.
“We should not take our food supply for granted,” Duvall stated. “Supporting sustainable productive agriculture in the U.S. and globally is imperative.”
I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I hope to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas.