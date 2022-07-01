THC edibles now legal recreationally in Minnesota

Beginning Friday, July 1, edibles and beverages containing a cannabis ingredient, THC, are legal for sale and recreational use in Minnesota.
Minnesotans will be able to purchase edibles containing 5 milligrams of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) per serving, or 50 milligrams in a package. This dose can cause a high feeling for first-time users however is about half of what is legal in other states where cannabis is legal recreationally. For example, Washington, one of the first states to legalize recreational-use cannabis, limits the dose of one serving to 10 milligrams.
New THC-products must be produced from legally-derived hemp which contains the psychoactive compound, according to the new law. However, THC will maintain the same effects no matter if it’s derived from hemp or marijuana.
This was a surprising move to cannabis activists as they’ve been trying to legalize it for years at the opposition of Senate Republicans, the Star Tribune reported.
Hemp and cannabidiol (CBD) products were already legal in Minnesota as long as they contained less than 0.3% delta-9 THC, the primary intoxicant in marijuana. That legal threshold did not apply to delta-8 THC.
Delta-8 products have been widely sold in the state in various forms and at dosages high enough to pose health risks. This law’s milligram requirement will apply to any form of THC, regulating delta-8 in a way it wasn’t before.
Products beginning to be sold Friday, must be clearly labeled and sold to only those over 21 years old. They are required to be in child-proof and tamper-evident packaging, clearly label the serving sizes and list the warning, “Keep this product out of reach of children.”
Senate republicans did not seem to read the stipulations in this law clearly enough before they passed it. Sen. Jim Abeler, R-Anoka, said he didn’t realize the new law would legalize edibles containing delta-9 THC before it passed. His assumption was that the law would only impact and regulate delta-8 THC products, reported the Star Tribune.
“I thought we were doing a technical fix, and it winded up having a broader impact than I expected,” Abeler said, adding that the Legislature should consider rolling the new law back.
Regardless, the law has passed through the correct legislative processes and is unlikely to be reversed, especially with a democratic governor and house majority.
Will this be the road to a full-on legalization of recreational cannabis use in Minnesota? Probably not immediately, but it is the first of many steps for cannabis activists.
