The $24 million question

Will a nearly 30-year-old zoning ordinance for Colfax Township, North Dakota, be amended to allow a $300 million solar farm projected to result in up to $24 million in property tax revenue over a 30-year period?
Will it matter that $15.9 million of that $24 million would be received locally, with grand totals of up to $8.8 million for Richland County, North Dakota, $4.4 million for Colfax Township and fire departments in Colfax and Walcott, North Dakota, and $2.7 million for the Richland 44 School District?
Colfax Township’s board is expected to discuss a possible zoning ordinance amendment when it meets Tuesday, April 5. Until then, many individuals — residents and neighbors, local and county leaders and representatives of Savion, the Kansas City, Missouri, company pitching the 350-megawatt Flickertail Solar Project — are waiting to see what happens next.
On March 14, the Richland County Board of Commissioners voted 3-2 to approve, pending state’s attorney approval, splitting half of the revenue it would receive from the project with Colfax Township, which would also receive its own share of allocated revenue. Dissenting votes came from commissioners Sid Berg and Tim Campbell.
Richland County’s agreement with Colfax Township would be in effect for five years. The Flickertail Solar Project has an estimated useful life of 30 years, according to a handout.
How the money breaks down:
Note: These figures are based on the latest draft design, depicting approximately 2,000 acres utilized.
• $800,000 — what the Flickertail Solar Project is projected to annually pay in property taxes
• $290,000 — to the state of North Dakota
• $320,000 — to Richland County
• $90,000 — to the Richland 44 School District (or $2.7 million over 30 years)
• $120,000 — to Colfax Township and the Walcott and Colfax fire departments
• $24 million — how much property tax would be paid over 30 years
What this means for Colfax Township:
• $280,000 — how much the township and the fire departments would receive annually for five years with its own allocation and $160,000 annually coming from Richland County
• $1.4 million — what Colfax Township and the departments would make over five years
• $2 million — what Colfax Township and the departments would make over 10 years (the $1.4 million, plus $600,000 over years 6-10)
• $4.4 million — what Colfax Township and the departments would make over 30 years ($2 million in the first decade, plus $1.2 million a decade over a 20-year period)
What this means for Richland County:
• $160,000 — how much of its annual allocation from sales tax revenue it will retain for the initial five years
• $800,000 — how much the county would make in five years
• $2.4 million — how much the county would make in 10 years (the $800,000, plus $1.6 million over years 6-10)
• $8.8 million — how much the county would make in 30 years ($2.4 million in the first decade, plus $3.2 million a decade over 20 years)
Gabriel Klooster is Savion’s development director. He said the Flickertail Solar Project would utilize clusters of solar panels dispersed through approximately 2,000 acres, down from an initial estimate of 3,000 acres, Forum News Service previously reported.
“Now is the time for action,” Klooster said Wednesday, March 30. “If Colfax Township leaders don’t support this, it does put in jeopardy millions of dollars of tax revenue for schools, infrastructure, a township shop and more. If that doesn’t happen — and we may have to cross that bridge soon — it does put us in a difficult position.”
According to information Savion recently mailed to northern Richland County residents, once the solar farm is decommissioned after 30 years, the land is guaranteed to be returned to its original condition.
“All panels, equipment and materials will be reused, recycled or disposed of,” the sheet states. “The project land will be restored to its original condition at the expense of the developer. This is guaranteed in the contract and money is set aside for it at that time.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.