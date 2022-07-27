Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

America’s favorite creepy, kooky, mysterious, spooky and altogether ooky clan is coming to the Wahpeton High School Auditorium for six performances only.

“The Addams Family,” a musical comedy starring Twin Towns Area youth, premieres at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4. Directed by Catherine Manstrom with musical direction by Jessica Stoppleworth, the show will also be performed at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5 and Saturday, Aug. 6, with a final 2 p.m. performance Sunday, Aug. 7. There is no set admission price, but free will donations will be accepted.



Tags

Load comments