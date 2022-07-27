Life (and death) takes on a different quality 'When You're an Addams.' From left, Tanner Nuenthel (Uncle Fester), Violet Frank (Pugsley), Adalyn Picken (Gomez), Elise Picken (Morticia), Haylee Hauschild (Wednesday) and Amelia Rossow (Grandma), seen in rehearsal.
America’s favorite creepy, kooky, mysterious, spooky and altogether ooky clan is coming to the Wahpeton High School Auditorium for six performances only.
“The Addams Family,” a musical comedy starring Twin Towns Area youth, premieres at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4. Directed by Catherine Manstrom with musical direction by Jessica Stoppleworth, the show will also be performed at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5 and Saturday, Aug. 6, with a final 2 p.m. performance Sunday, Aug. 7. There is no set admission price, but free will donations will be accepted.
“This is through Breckenridge Public Schools’ community education youth program,” Manstrom said. “It was a little unexpected to have so many young people. I knew we would have high schoolers, for sure. When we held auditions, we only had a few high schoolers show up, and a lot more junior high students.”
As a director, Manstrom has to be able to change her mind and reconsider ideas.
“With junior high kids, there’s even higher energy. They’re learning these things for the first time compared to the few high schoolers who have maybe been in a show like this before. It’s been a learning experience for me, for Jessica and for a lot of the cast,” Manstrom said.
Gomez Addams (Adalyn Picken), when not continuously wooing “Cara Mia,” Morticia (Elise Picken), is baffled by daughter Wednesday (Haylee Hauschild) falling in love with a “normal” man, Lucas (Michael Plumley). Lucas, Mal (Arianna Thoennes) and Alice Beineke (Josie Johnson) arrive for a fateful night with Fester (Tanner Nuenthel), Grandma (Amelia Rossow), Pugsley (Violet Frank) and Lurch (Cade Bestland, the production’s only non-youth actor).
The Picken sisters consider it a dream come true to be acting, singing and dancing opposite each other.
“We’ve spent all of our lives helping each other with our plays,” Elise Picken said. “We sing with each other at church. The fact that we actually get to share a stage and have roles that actually interact with each other has been really, really cool. I’m so proud of her.”
Adalyn Picken joked that it was especially cool to act in a different way alongside her sister.
“It’s pure love,” she said.
“People think, ‘The Addams Family,’ ooh, it’s dark, and creepy and offbeat, but it’s always with love,” Elise Picken said.
Also in the cast are the ancestors ensemble of Hayley Huffman, Hannah Modern, Avalon Werner, London Hoffert, Charlie Malmberg, Odin Carlson and Mati Mimnaugh. In addition to Manstrom and Stoppleworth, the technical professionals include set designer Brent Finnie, costume designer Melissa Frank, choreographer Laken Muller and a crew of Emma Klein, Eddie Hinrichs and Myah Anderson.
“The kids are so excited to be putting on this show,” Stoppleworth said. “We received grants from the Three Rivers Arts Council and the Richland Wilkin Community Foundation, and we want to give a big thank you to both of them.”
Manstrom, originally from Wyndmere, North Dakota, earned her theater degree from North Dakota State University. Friendship helped Manstrom earn her part with the local “Addams Family” production after it lost its original director.
“Jessica got in contact with me, because we have a few mutual friends that we’ve done shows and other events with,” Manstrom said. “I was very happy to see that the show was ‘The Addams Family,’ because I love comedy and stories about family and love. I think this is just the perfect show to jump in on,” Manstrom said.
Funny stories always draw in an audience, Manstrom said.
“I hope they love the silliness of the show, and I think they’ll also be drawn in by the love stories as well. Everyone has something in their life that they can compare the show to,” she said.
The Twin Towns Area is invited to pay a call on “The Addams Family.”
