You’ve probably seen him hustling on the sidelines of a football game with his Nikon in hand. Or at homecoming snapping pictures of the king and queen. If you’ve ever attended any event in Lidgerwood, North Dakota, you’ve probably seen him.
That guy is Harley Guenther and be it a football game, a play or the construction of a new grocery store, Guenther is there with his Nikon, documenting it every step of the way.
Guenther is also the owner and creator of the website www.lidgerwoodnd.com, where he posts pictures of everything Lidgerwood.
“The website is designed, basically around the students. My goal was to exemplify all the students who have given up their free time to be involved in some kind of an activity at our school. Whether it was sports, music, drama, speech, academics, whatever it was, If they got involved in something, I wanted to give them some credit for it,” Guenther said.
He doesn’t just upload massive photo dumps to the website either, he includes scores and information accompanying the photos. Since the website is designed around students, students are welcome to take pictures directly from the website.
The website is a bit of a throwback with it’s design, looking like something from an earlier era of the internet. It’s customized with sparkling animations in the background, photo transition animations and little gifs of whatever is relevant to the current page.
“I try to make it a little more exciting than just the blank page with numbers and words on it,” he said.
Guenther said his last official count of photos on the website was 1,000, but that it’s likely much more than that now.
A mathematics major in college, with minors in education, chemistry and physics he would eventually return to college during the summers and pick up a computer science major.
Guenther taught mathematics, programming and eventually became the technology coordinator at Lidgerwood Public School. He liked math from a young age and enjoyed helping his fellow students with math when he was in school.
His wife, LoVanne, was also a teacher at Lidgerwood for 41 years.
After 46 years of teaching Guenther and his wife retired in 2014, 14 years after he was eligible to retire.
“I could have retired at age 54, but I stayed on. Sometimes the word ‘retirement’ came up and the kids would get a little bit of wind of it and then I’d get all kinds of people, parents, students, saying ‘No, you’ve got to stay until I graduate,’” Guenther said,
That, and teaching never felt like work to Guenther, who loved his time at Lidgerwood.
Guenther took an active role in student life as well. He was the prom adviser for 18 years, coached boys basketball for 10 years and was the student council advisor for 10 years.
“I got to sit down with the kids outside of my classroom, I got to know them better,” Guenther said about prom. “And, you know, I enjoy doing that too. I didn't just sit on the bleachers and watch them work. I got involved a lot with the designing and things with the kids.”
Rather than sit out retirement, he’s continued to have an active role in student life, just as he did when he was teaching. He enjoys being able to capture moments that someone may not be able to on an iPhone.
Photography wasn't always one of his passions, in fact, it's a relatively new addition to his seemingly endless list of hobbies, skills and interests which includes hunting, carpentry, and R.C. planes to name a few.
Guenther, now 74, has phased out some of the hobbies he enjoyed when he was younger.
“I'm fairly involved, as I mentioned, [I have] a lot of different hobbies, but as you get older ... I can't go tromping around half a day walking, like I would for bow hunting and stuff like that. And, and so most of those hobbies have all disappeared and my photography is the one that’s still going,” Guenther said.
When he was growing up Guenther used an old box camera. Once he became a teacher he finally got a small Nikon. During his time at Lidgerwood he and another teacher started an evening photography club and from there, his hobby has continued to what he’s doing today.
He’s always been a combination of techie and creative since he was a kid, inventing things, which he still does, and playing in different rock bands.
As a kid he used to collect wires and batteries from behind the post office and invent things.
“I buy something and I always find something that I can make it better,” he said.
The techie and creative sides of Guenther still manifests itself today with his website and photography.
Photography is the one hobby he plans to keep until he can’t do it anymore. Whether you’re a long-time Lidgerwood resident looking to catch up on current events or a student athlete looking for a photo of your last game, you know who has the pictures and where to find them.
