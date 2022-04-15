Editor’s Note: Twenty-five years ago this month, the Red River of the North crested at its highest-recorded height. The river peaked at 19.42 feet on April 6, 1997. Throughout this April, we’re looking back on the milestone flood and the people impacted by it.
Whether riding high or receded, along the banks of downtown Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Minnesota, or further downstream, the Red River of the North’s waters keep flowing.
The river’s height is noticeably less than it was a week ago, over the weekend of April 8-10, 2022. Nearby benches are no longer submerged. Residents and visitors can relax in Volunteer Park, named for the folks who sought to lessen the historic 1997’s flood impact, or they can walk the trail northbound to Chahinkapa Park and Chahinkapa Zoo and see what one particular volunteer accomplished.
Lonnie Halverson, who died Sept. 28, 2021, at age 78, is remembered as Wahpeton’s “Carousel Man.” He was part of a quartet including Roger Jensen, Jim Oliver and Dolores Berg that was responsible for bringing the Prairie Rose Carousel to Chahinkapa Zoo and ensuring that it could be available year-round. Less than four years after the 1926-built carousel’s local opening, Halverson began a more-than-two-week vigil to ensure its survival.
“Only two things stood between the water and the carousel’s beautiful horses: 30,000 sandbags and carousel volunteer Lonnie Halverson,” K.J. Steffan wrote in North Dakota Horizons magazine, which Jensen shared with Daily News. “Halverson quickly points out that the carousel was saved by all the volunteers’ efforts. ‘We had so many people who helped to sandbag.’”
That is correct, but despite his long reluctance to be seen as a hero, Halverson was the volunteer who lived at the Prairie Rose Carousel building. His wife and daughter remained at the family home, protecting it against the flood, while back at the carousel, Halverson manned six pumps, kept in contact with the outside world by radio and kept his faith amid many lonely hours.
“He said a lot of prayers — prayers for his fight, for the fight of all the volunteers around the region, and the battle being waged at his own home,” Steffan wrote.
About one of every 10 North Dakotans were forced to evacuate their homes during the 1997 flood, North Dakota Horizons wrote. Halverson’s local vigil neared its conclusion as the Red River reached new heights in cities like Fargo (39.64 feet on April 18, 1997), Grand Forks (54.20 feet on April 22, 1997) and Pembina (54.94 feet on April 26, 1997).
“Some people might call volunteer Lonnie Halverson a hero,” Steffan wrote. “Lonnie refuses to accept any bravos or credit for his 2 1/2-week battle against the flood. He insists that he is just one of the many volunteers who stood in the breech during the Flood of ’97, no more important than any of them.”
It is correct that Halverson was part of a countless assembly 25 years ago. Several of those members, however, will not let his name and work be forgotten.
“Each time I hear the sound of laughter from a young rider on the Prairie Rose Carousel, or smell sawdust and too strong coffee, it will remind me of my friend,” Chahinkapa Zoo Director Kathy Diekman wrote in October 2021. “I will forever envision Lonnie’s brilliant blue eyes often twinkling when he was up to some harmless mischief pranking a buddy. Those same eyes lit up with joy at the sight of happiness of everyone around him. Lonnie Halverson was a Saint in the Rough.”
Coming Soon: A retired Wahpeton Public Works employee shares his memories.
