There is a renewed sense of pride at Minn-Dak Farmers Cooperative, president and CEO Kurt Wickstrom said during and after the company’s recent shareholders meeting in Fargo.
Investments made by shareholders and the company itself, including replacing significant pieces of equipment and solutions to wastewater odor management, have already shown results. Shareholders are optimistic and Wickstrom is equally excited.
“We are feeling that the darkest of times for the co-op are behind us,” he said.
Minn-Dak’s headquarters, located outside Wahpeton, has become equipped with advanced evaporating machinery. It makes a difference in the harvesting of sugarbeets.
“Our beets are about 80 percent water,” Wickstrom said. “We have to evaporate a lot of water in our production, up to 1 million gallons worth. In fact, if you look to us and see what you think is smoke, it’s actually steam coming out of our facilities.”
The beets are transformed into dry, white crystallized sugar. When the evaporation process moves as efficiently as possible, the amount of beets sliced per day grows significantly.
Because of the increased amount of sliced beets, Minn-Dak is expecting higher payments per ton. Following the Dec. 9 meeting in Fargo, Agweek reported a forecast initial net payment of $44 per ton for average quality sugarbeets for the 2021 crop. The $44 amount is a net payment after taking off $2 of allocated patronage and does not include a $1.20 per ton trucking payment Minn-Dak pays growers for trucking beets.
“That’s a 46 percent increase from last year’s initial projection and 15 percent higher than last year’s final payment,” Agweek reported. “Minn-Dak payments are made to growers in four stages over the year. Last year, the projected payment started at $30 and ended up at $38.40 per ton. About 3.05 million tons of beets were delivered this year, and the company expected to process 2.7 million to 2.8 million tons. The company anticipates processing through the end of May.”
Wickstrom said the increase was a nice improvement over the prior year. He is also proud of the increase in delivered sugar content.
“We’re off to a very good start. We don’t want to be overly-optimistic, but we feel that the investments that our shareholders have made are making the difference,” Wickstrom said.
Covering Minn-Dak’s wastewater pond, which resulted in the elimination of sustained strong odors, did not necessarily translate into improved operations. But it did not need to do that.
“It’s important to be good members of this community and we hope we’ve been able to show that,” Wickstrom said. “We’re also glad to not have to experience the odor as well.”
Three “Gold Medalist” employees were recognized at the Dec. 9 meeting. The Gold Medal campaign is an initiative involving recognition by one’s peers in appreciation of going above and beyond as a Minn-Dak team member, Wickstrom said.
The three honorees are Steve Bernard, Jacob Christopherson and Wayne Millar.
“I had the pleasure of inviting them to the podium at our luncheon and that was a really touching moment for me,” Wickstrom said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.