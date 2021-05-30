The de Vil and Miss Stone

If there’s one reason to see “Cruella,” the latest of Disney’s how-they-became-villains movies, it’s the leading lady.
Emma Stone, admirably, put her own signature on Cruella de Vil. She didn’t buckle under the pressure of playing a larger than life character and she also didn’t rely on imitation. I knew I was watching Emma Stone as Cruella, instead of, as some have sniffed, Cruella as a Harley Quinn or Lady Gaga cosplayer.
It pays to stand out in front. The delights of “Cruella” include some outstanding outfits (by Jenny Beavan) and no less than three scenes where all attention is on Cruella, formerly known as Estella, as she reacts to her life’s twists and turns.
With all that said, I’m afraid “Cruella” itself is only fleetingly worthy of its star. It’s a bloated movie, clocking in at 135 minutes, and it took too long to give me what I want.
Before Cruella vows to take away the business, status and confidence of her fashion rival, The Baroness (Emma Thompson), we watch Estella be put through her paces as an up-and-coming designer. There’s also plenty of time for friendship with Horace (Paul Walter Hauser) and perhaps more with Jasper (Joel Fry), plus bonding over a shared disdain for “normal” life with the glamorous Artie (John McCrea). Stone and her young costars, plus a pair of non-Dalmatians, have great chemistry, but I came to “Cruella” for diva vs. diva, not friendship.
Luckily, Thompson is a lot of fun as The Baroness. Whether it’s a straight razor, dog whistle or her tongue, The Baroness is rarely without a means for showing who’s boss. One advantage to “Cruella” having some sprawl is that it allows Thompson time to show off the arrogance and increasing desperation of her precarious queen.
“Cruella” was directed by Craig Gillespie, from a screenplay by Dana Fox and Tony McNamara from a story by Aline Brosh McKenna and the team of Kelly Marcel & Steve Zissis. The movie is a period piece, set largely in mid-1970s London. It looks gorgeous, which partially makes up for the length.
Other cast members include Emily Beecham as Catherine, Estella’s mother; Mark Strong as The Baroness’ valet; Kayvan Novak as Roger, Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Anita Darling and Jamie Demetriou as Gerald. In addition to Cruella’s dog Buddy and Horace’s Wink, there’s also The Baroness’ trio of aggressive, potentially lethal Dalmatians.
“Cruella” can be quite fun, especially after she establishes herself as a fabulously-dressed red carpet and runway prankster. I actually gasped twice during the movie, once at a particular outfit and once involving a brilliant bit of deception.
But immediate thrills don’t make up for sustained boredom. I give “Cruella” my Not Recommended rating.
