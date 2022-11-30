Around 15 pallets of food were distributed to the nearly 170 guests at the Ruby’s Pantry food drive. Each guest was given between $100 and $150 worth of food. The food was donated by grocers who were going to throw it out due to it nearing expiration, however the food was not expired.
The 13-year long program, run by Inspiration Lutheran Brethren Church in Breckenridge, moved outdoors when the pandemic hit. Guests form two lines and drive past volunteers who load the food directly into their cars. According to Bill Welder, this made the process run smoothly and helped increase the pace they could deliver groceries.
After 13 years of distributing food through Ruby’s Pantry, Inspiration Lutheran Brethren Church held its final pop up pantry Monday, Nov. 28. The program, which started in North Branch, Minnesota, now operates in a number of towns including Moorhead and Fergus Falls. Head Coordinator Bill Welder hopes some other local church picks up the program to keep it running in Breckenridge. Welder offered his support and experience to help start their program.