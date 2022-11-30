After 13 years of distributing food through Ruby’s Pantry, Inspiration Lutheran Brethren Church held its final pop up pantry Monday, Nov. 28. The program, which started in North Branch, Minnesota, now operates in a number of towns including Moorhead and Fergus Falls. Head Coordinator Bill Welder hopes some other local church picks up the program to keep it running in Breckenridge. Welder offered his support and experience to help start their program.



