The four horseman

After years of country-wide searching, of gentle prodding and pointed questions, Roger Jensen and Jim Oliver found themselves in a Pelican Rapids, Minnesota, home. They were operating off of a tip. Oliver had casually asked an antique seller if he knew of anyone that could help them. They had been told what they were looking for was sitting forgotten somewhere in the state, north of I-94. Now, they were closer to it than ever before.
“What would you do with one if you found one?” a man asked them. Jensen remembered answering the same question years earlier, to which the man, Earl Rogers, had replied, “Well, we’ll see if we can find anything.”
Jensen answered him again.
“Would you excuse us, please?” Rogers asked. He and the two women in the room huddled in the kitchen for a few minutes. “We’re going to make a phone call,” he told Jensen and Oliver. The call was to Roger Hildebrand, the owner.
Soon, they were all driving through the country. They approached a dilapidated barn, it looked abandoned. One of the women pulled out a key to the barn, but the lock was too rusty. Using bolt cutters, they broke open the doors. A van was inside, its doors were also rusted shut, and it was parked so close to the wall of the barn, they needed a tractor to pull it forward. Using crowbars, Oliver and Jensen broke open the back of the van.
They had followed the right tip. Armed with flashlights to cut through the blackness, they observed the contents of the van.
Inside was an entire, preserved carousel, complete with horses, poles, rounding boards, canvas and operating manuals. The carousel was in disarray, but Jensen said they were just lucky to find a whole one.
Complete carousels were nearly impossible to come by, Jensen said. Auctioneers found they could make more money by dividing one up into parts. People who had an attachment to a certain horse might bid thousands of dollars for it.
“That’s why you never find a whole carousel like the treasure they found,” Chahinkapa Zoo Director Kathy Diekman said.
The carousel was a Herschell-Spillman Co. original from 1926. It operated in North Tonawanda, New York, until 1954.
The once majestic and colorful joy ride was reduced to pieces, put in storage, then purchased by Hildebrand, where it sat a well-kept secret until 1988. Word quickly spread that a complete Herschell-Spillman Co. carousel was for sale, and Jensen and Oliver rushed to be the first ones to purchase it.
Jensen said they raised $15,000 in two weeks to seal the deal on the carousel, scooping it from a Florida auctioneer who had heard of their find. So began the arduous restoration of a masterpiece that had sat still for longer than it had run.
Jensen and Oliver enlisted the help of Lonnie Halverson, a local with experience working on antique furniture. Halverson, who has multiple sclerosis and used a scooter and walker at the time, was hesitant to get involved in the project. He agreed to restore one of the “monkey face” mirrors that hangs along the perimeter of the ride.
Jensen and Oliver next asked Dolores Berg, a lifelong Twin Towns resident and owner of the former Berg Ceramics in downtown Wahpeton, if she would paint the mirror. Berg used “timeless” colors, a rosy pink and fresh green.
After some moaning and groaning, Halverson agreed to restore more mirrors. Finally, he told Jensen and Oliver to bring him the worst horse of the lot.
“We brought him the best one,” Jensen laughed.
Because of his MS, Halverson had trouble sleeping. He would wake up late at night or early in the morning to work on the horses. Some of the joints of the horses were held together by popsicle sticks or dowels, whatever quick fix the previous operators could find to get the ride moving again as soon as possible. On top of the shoddy repairs, many of the horses had a case of wood rot and details like teeth, saddles and tails had to be recarved. It is estimated that each horse took 60-80 hours to restore.
“It really was good therapy for his MS,” Jensen said of his friend, Halverson. “He was walking with a walker and he had a little scooter and pretty soon those were gone. His wife, one day, she told us, ‘I’m so glad you got Lonnie involved because you can’t believe what a world of difference it made in him.’”
With freshly stripped paint and newly carved parts, Berg began the process of repainting each animal. To raise money for the carousel, they created a fundraiser to “sponsor a horse.” Over 20 local companies and people took part, naming their horse. Some names were representative of a company, some were tributes to loved ones who had died, others were simply named after the sponsor.
The Minn-Dak Farmers Cooperative named their horse Sugar, and the Wahpeton Lions Club named theirs King Leo. Wahpeton resident Teddy Bellmore simply named his horse Teddy. The owner of Custom Interiors named his horse Hugo, after a friend who had died from cancer.
Berg could have painted each of the sponsored horses in bright, catchy colors like a typical carousel, but instead, she chose to draw inspiration from each of the horses’ names and sponsors. After airbrushing the base colors for the saddles, bodies, manes and tails, Berg added exquisite details to each horse based on its name. One horse could take 50 hours to complete.
“The detail work, I did all that at night because you can’t hardly be interrupted when you’re doing that,” she said.
Meanwhile, Berg was running her ceramics shop. She would’ve taken help if anyone had offered, but no one ever did.
“They assigned me a person to help from the jail, and the first morning — I remember this real good — he said, ‘Well, my mother lives over in the trailer court, can I go over there for dinner?’ And of course, being me, I said, ‘Oh, sure.’ Well, he went and he never came back,” Berg said.
When she was done with the detail work on the horses, Bob Goroski covered each horse in four coats of durable, automobile paint. Goroski was the auto body instructor for North Dakota State College of Science at the time.
The artistry was not limited to the horses. Berg also painted around 300 prairie roses on the ride. Berg and Jensen then combined artistic efforts to add murals of each surrounding town along the top of the carousel. Jensen sketched each town from the 1920s era, since that was when the carousel was first operated. Berg then painted in his sketches.
The entire floor of the carousel was also replaced to keep up to date with safety regulations, a monumental task, Jensen said.
The next piece of the puzzle was music. After receiving a generous $9,000 donation from the local Stoltenow family, the carousel project committee began searching for a band organ to accompany the ride. They found an exact replica of a 125 model Wurlitzer organ of the 1910-1920 era in Iowa. There were only nine replicas, made by Johnson Organ Co. in Moorhead, Minnesota.
The committee contacted Lance Johnson, the founder and owner of the company, to help restore the organ. Johnson took one look at it and said “I built this organ.”
“He (Johnson) didn’t know it was his until he came down,” Jensen said.
The final step was building a structure to house the carousel. The original intent was a seasonal structure, Diekman said, but Jensen designed an all- seasons building to keep the ride running year round.
After five long years, the Prairie Rose Carousel took its first ride in May 1993. By the end of the process, Halverson, Jensen and Berg had each received Extra Mile Awards from the Wahpeton-Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce, and Oliver had become the chamber’s executive director.
Some of the original joints and electrical components are on display in the carousel’s building, rusted and worn. When Jensen and Oliver found the carousel, it came with a box of oil cans and instruction manuals, also on display, Diekman said.
Today, and just a few months shy of its 29th anniversary, Jensen estimates the Prairie Rose Carousel has completed around one million rides.
Diekman remembers an elderly woman riding the carousel. After she got off she said, “I’ve ridden the carousel.” Thinking the woman meant she had just ridden it now, Diekman asked her if she had enjoyed the ride.
The woman said, “You don’t understand. I mean, I have ridden this carousel before.” She then rattled off the date and exact location in North Tonawanda where she had experienced the ride decades before.
There is something almost magical about the Prairie Rose Carousel, Diekman said. The building exudes joy and child-like wonder. Eighty-year olds enjoy the ride as much as 8-year olds. Between stroke after stroke of good luck, more than a few coincidences and the array of reactions the carousel prompts, it’s a special piece of history and one Diekman feels every Twin Towns resident can participate in.
It is the story of resilience and tenderness toward a machine long forgotten that is most striking. Few would have been able to recognize the splendor of the carousel in its broken state, and even fewer would care to renew it. Yet, a community came together for no greater purpose other than to bring joy and excitement to the area. Therein the true magic lies.
