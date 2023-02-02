The health fight as it stands on World Cancer Day

This year, there will be an estimated 4,370 new cancer cases and 1,320 cancer deaths in North Dakota. Many of those diagnoses will be for lung, breast or prostate cancer patients.
Janessa Storlie is the American Cancer Society’s newest staff partner for North Dakota and South Dakota. Daily News, recognizing that World Cancer Day is Saturday, Feb. 4, and that February is National Cancer Prevention Month, reached out to Storlie for the latest health news.
“North Dakota has been incredible about cancer prevention screening,” Storlie said. “We have ranked sixth in the nation for up-to-date mammograms! We celebrated our 10-year anniversary for the smoke-free law, which prohibits smoking within public places.”
Thursday, Jan. 26 included American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) staff and volunteers meeting with the North Dakota Tobacco Coalition at the state capitol. The day included celebrating 10 years of the Breathe ND Bill and continued advocating for smoke-free public places and their role in a healthy community.
“The American Cancer Society awarded $2 million in transportation grants to North Dakota medical facilities. These help cancer patients afford the costs of traveling to their treatments,” Storlie said.
Work is also being made on the upcoming Road to Recovery Program. Based in Fargo, it will serve “like an Uber service for cancer patients,” Storlie said. Volunteers are currently sought to serve as drivers that would help get patients to treatment in the Fargo area.
“Thanks to the support for the Richland Wilkin Relay for Life, the American Cancer Society was able to continue our mission to ensure everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect and survive cancer,” Storlie said.
Community fundraising efforts have resulted in national impact and closer bonds among many people, according to the American Cancer Society. Examples include:
• $400 million that is currently invested in research, funding 600 active grants at nearly 200 institutions nationwide
• 53 million lives “impacted with information and support” through the 24/7 cancer helpline, the cancer.org website and the online peer support community
• 489,000 rides to treatment, along with 500,000 free nights of lodging when treatment is far from home
• a 33% drop in overall cancer mortality since 1991, averting 3.8 million cancer deaths
• $28 million invested in “minority serving institutions to advance cancer health equity and improve diversity among the cancer workforce in the future”
“Every donation counts and we could not impact so many lives without the help of volunteers, sponsors and participants that live within and near Wahpeton and Breckenridge,” Storlie said.