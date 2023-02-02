The health fight as it stands on World Cancer Day

Community fundraising efforts have resulted in national impact and closer bonds among many people, according to the American Cancer Society.

 Courtesy MCC

This year, there will be an estimated 4,370 new cancer cases and 1,320 cancer deaths in North Dakota. Many of those diagnoses will be for lung, breast or prostate cancer patients.

Janessa Storlie is the American Cancer Society’s newest staff partner for North Dakota and South Dakota. Daily News, recognizing that World Cancer Day is Saturday, Feb. 4, and that February is National Cancer Prevention Month, reached out to Storlie for the latest health news.



