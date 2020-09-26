Practicing clinician and President of Birchwood Psychological Center in Breckenridge, Minnesota, Ashley Thompson never considered specializing in grief counseling. Neither do the majority of her peers because it can be uncomfortable working with grief, Ashley said.
The number of practicing grief counselors who specialize in pregnancy and infant loss is even fewer. In the state of North Dakota, there are only two.
On Feb. 3, 2020, Ashley and her husband Chad welcomed their baby girl Adelyn “Addie” Thompson into the world. When Addie died 11 hours after birth, the Thompson’s didn’t know who to turn to.
“A lot of people don’t talk about miscarriages. A lot of people don’t talk about pregnancy loss or infant loss, it’s very quiet,” Ashley said. “I’ve always known this as a practitioner, but when it happened to us, all of a sudden we became members of an invisible club. I had friends of mine that I’ve known for years that messaged me about losing a baby.”
Disheartened by the lack of services available to people suffering pregnancy or infant loss, Ashley and Chad began planning “Addie’s Angels” in April 2020. The organization is dedicated to providing mental health services and resources to people suffering from pregnancy and infant loss in the Wahpeton-Breckenridge, Fargo-Moorhead and Grand Forks-East Grand Forks areas.
Addie’s Angels is hosting a virtual 5k event Oct. 12 through Nov. 25, 2020, to raise money and awareness, and honor those who support people affected by pregnancy and infant loss. So far, 40 people have signed up to participate in the virtual 5k.
Ashley said there are currently participants from around the world. Addie had family members around the U.S. eager to help, so Ashley chose a virtual 5k to allow anyone to participate, she said. Participants will receive a swag bag complete with an Addie’s Angels T-shirt designed by Shirts from Fargo, and a vinyl sticker with the organization’s logo.
Ashley plans to use the fundraised money to obtain nonprofit status in North Dakota and help pay for special training for herself and colleague, Denae Haagenson. With training, Denae and Ashley could begin their own programming to assist parents struggling with pregnancy and infant loss. Ashley and Chad also hope to launch an online Addie’s Angels store and website.
In the future, Ashley hopes Addie’s Angels trained therapists will be able to dispatch to hospitals to help parents within the first few hours and days of losing a baby. Therapists would help grieving parents prepare for what they didn’t expect, such as a funeral for a baby or being discharged from the hospital with empty arms.
Addie’s Angels also hopes to partner with the Hopeful Hearts Project, a Fargo-based organization founded by two mothers who lost their babies. Family members or friends can send Hopeful Hearts Project the name and address of parents who have been impacted by pregnancy or infant loss and the organization will send a care package to their home.
Several weeks after Ashley and Chad lost Addie, they received a care package from Hopeful Hearts Project that included support books, coloring books, fuzzy socks and a gift card for a facial.
“They were wonderful things, and I knew I wasn’t alone. And that made such a difference,” Ashley said.
There is a stigma around pregnancy and infant loss because it makes people uncomfortable, Ashley said. Yet pregnancy and infant loss are common, with about 24,000 babies born stillborn each year and over 21,000 infant deaths in 2018, according to the CDC.
Ashley hopes Addie’s Angels will begin to break down that stigma and validate all parents suffering pregnancy or infant loss, no matter how much time they were able to spend with their child.
“I knew my daughter was meant for something amazing. I didn’t know what. And maybe all parents think this … We were so in love with her without even knowing who she was going to be,” Ashley said. “It breaks my heart that she’s not with us, but I know she is with us. She’s the whole reason why this is all happening.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.