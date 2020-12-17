The Meryl Hansey I (and others) knew

Can you define a man by one role? What if he did so much?
Meryl Hansey, former mayor of Wahpeton, died Tuesday, Dec. 15. He was 84. He was also a companion, father and grandfather, skilled businessman and political leader and in my opinion, not only a darn nice man, but pretty prescient.
Tributes for Meryl have been pouring in over the past few days and I’d like to share a few more.
• “He was a good mentor to learn from. He was honest. He never beat around the bush. He was like a second dad to me. He would always listen to your views if you thought they were important to share. He was flexible, but valued common sense and practiced it all the time. He was a team player who always wanted the best and the best for the city.” — Brett Lambrecht, councilman at-large
• “Meryl was a great guy and a great advocate for the citizens of Wahpeton. I enjoyed working with him while on the city council. Sending condolences to his family and all that called him friend.” — Tiana Bohn, 3rd Ward councilwoman
• “Meryl was my neighbor a few years back. Great guy! As Mayor and City Council member, he always had time to listen to his constituents and would always return a call. When I served in the North Dakota State Legislature, I would call Meryl to find out what was going on in Wahpeton … as he was the voice of reason.” — Bruce Eckre, former North Dakota state representative, District 25
• “I always enjoyed visiting with him. He was a great listener and just an all-around good man. And a darn good carpenter!” — Perry Miller, Richland County Commissioner and former Wahpeton councilman
• “In addition to being the mayor, he did the firework display for years for us. We sure appreciate that and are sad for his loss.” — Wayne Beyer, Wahpeton Parks and Recreation director
These are just some of the loving, heartfelt and genuine condolences Daily News has gathered. If you have the opportunity, please share more with the Hansey family. They deserve to know how much Meryl meant to you.
In May 2017, Meryl and the city of Wahpeton recognized Daily News. We had much success that year at the North Dakota Newspaper Association awards. Meryl didn’t have to, but he also recognized me.
“The diversity of subjects and quality of content are indicative of a professional journalist with high self-initiative,” Meryl said. “(Frank helps) in fulfilling the essential role played by local newspapers in providing timely and accurate information to our community.”
These are not words to be forgotten. I can only hope to live up to them. They hang on my office wall, not as artwork, but as a reminder of personal faith and professional obligation.
Being recognized by Meryl remains a high honor for me, but in the past few days, I’ve had a few other thoughts at the forefront. In both cases, a book is at least partially involved. I also like to think they both say a little about Meryl’s foresight.
The first book is the recently-published chronicle of Wahpeton’s first 150 years. Meryl had asked me to join the project back in 2016. “I think this would be something you’d be good at.” I’m proud that despite any number of stops and starts, the book is complete. And yes, I got pretty good at it.
The second book is the “Trinity Guild Cook Book,” which Meryl received in the winter of 2017. Written in 1901 and credited to local churchgoers, the cookbook was sent to Meryl. He donated it to the Richland County Historical Museum.
On donation day, Meryl and I were waiting outside the museum. We chatted about everything and nothing, eventually landing on the Westdale neighborhood in northwest Wahpeton.
“That’s really going to be something else,” Meryl said. “You should drive down and see how it’s going. It really is something else.”
Rest in peace, Meryl. Time has proven you right on Westdale and I’m certain time is going to keep proving you right about Wahpeton. It really is something else — and so were you.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.