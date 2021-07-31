The monarch metaphor

Wahpeton Elementary School teacher Ashley Fliflet has been raising something in her suburban, downtown backyard for years. They don’t take up much space, but they eat more than their body weight in food. Their diet consists of one thing only, and thankfully she has a lot of it.
Fliflet raises and releases monarch butterflies, a hobby she picked up 10 years ago from the mother of one of her students when she taught kindergarten in Jamestown, North Dakota. The mother was a biology professor at the University of Jamestown. One day, she brought in caterpillars, chrysalises and monarch butterflies to Fliflet’s class to teach the students about their life cycle.
From there, Fliflet took a week-long course from the University of Minnesota on how to raise the insects, called “Monarchs in the Classroom.” The course was specifically designed for teachers, so Fliflet had the opportunity to learn from and train under professionals.
“These are just little insects that most people walk right by, but they’re so complex,” Fliflet said.
Monarchs are extremely intricate for something so small. Within the species is a diverse experience, dictated by where they are located and when they are born.
Most monarchs in North America are migratory, traveling south to Mexico during the winter, then back north in the summer. But the populations from different regions of the country stay separated. Monarchs from east of the Rocky Mountains never travel west and monarchs from the west never travel east, Fliflet said. In fact, it’s illegal to bring monarchs across state lines without a permit from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
A monarch’s lifespan is also determined by what generation they are born in. Eggs laid earlier in the summer become the first three to four generations of monarchs, which only live one to two weeks.
The final generation of caterpillars are larger, having plumped up on even more milkweed than their earlier counterparts. When they hatch in late summer, the last generation delays their sexual maturity to make the grueling autumn migration to Mexico, surviving around 10 months. They begin the journey back north, mating and laying eggs. Their offspring complete the northern migration.
“We had one of the earliest generations here in North Dakota this year,” Fliflet said. “I have never collected caterpillars in May before, and I did this year.”
She predicts it was due to the Texas freeze in February 2021. Fliflet thinks the unusual weather phenomenon pushed the monarchs north earlier than normal.
With their population in decline, the colorful insects are a candidate for protection. A monarch’s life cycle is largely dependent on consistent seasons and a safe habitat. With a mixture of climate change and rapid habitat loss, monarchs’ population has declined 90 percent since the 1990s, according to the National Wildlife Federation.
Fliflet likes to think her rearing and raising efforts help keep the monarchs safe from some environmental factors like pesticides, parasites and natural predators.
“I can’t raise all of them inside as much as I want to. It just takes too much,” Fliflet said.
She has even gotten her family involved. Fliflet’s step-daughter, Madyson Riveland, and son, Colton Fliflet, help gather eggs and clean the habitats. Family fun for Fliflet, her boyfriend, Justin Riveland, and their children involves stopping on the side of the road to spot monarch eggs and caterpillars.
When Fliflet moved into her Wahpeton house, her yard was vibrant with an abundance of rose bushes. She killed all but one. Fliflet joked she does not have a green thumb — it’s her neighbors’ blossoming yards full of pollinator flowers that attract the monarchs. That, and the milkweed that now flourishes where the rose bushes used to struggle.
“One little sprig of milkweed came up all on its own one day, and I said, ‘Oh. God is telling me this is supposed to be a butterfly garden,” Fliflet laughed.
Monarchs only lay their eggs on milkweed. Once the caterpillars hatch, they feed exclusively on the plant, which is native to eastern North America, including prairie states like North Dakota and Minnesota. The caterpillars position themselves on the underside of the milkweed’s leaves to protect themselves from predators.
Fliflet also has a smaller-scale butterfly garden inside. She placed a few stems of milkweed in a water bottle inside of a mesh habitat. A few caterpillars were still snacking on leaves, but most were hanging from the top of the habitat in chrysalises.
It is a common misconception that butterflies undergo metamorphosis in a cocoon, which must be spun. Only moths do that, Fliflet said. Caterpillars grow and molt before forming a chrysalis.
Monarch chrysalises are a stunning jade color. The top is rimmed with a sawtooth gold and black line, and more gold is flecked around the surface of the chrysalis. They are so beautiful, some jewelers emulate them when making earrings or necklaces, Fliflet said.
Inside, it’s easy to spot the chrysalises lining the top of the mesh habitat. Outside, Fliflet said she has never seen a chrysalis in the wild. The butterflies are extremely elusive since they have no way to protect themselves while in transition.
“I like to think that I’m helping conserve,” Fliflet said. “If nothing else, I hope that it’s been educational for other people.”
In her classroom, Fliflet does a butterfly segment each year. If she raises enough monarchs, she shows them to her class. As backup, she can always get painted lady butterflies to demonstrate the process.
Since word has spread that Fliflet raises monarchs, she has had several area friends and former students’ families reach out to her to learn how to start their own butterfly habitat.
“I’ve had moms this year reach out to me over Facebook and say, ‘My daughter’s obsessed with butterflies and we want to go and find them, what do we do?’” Fliflet said.
She hopes to someday start a communal butterfly garden in town to educate people on the importance of the pollinators and demonstrate their life cycle.
Anybody can raise monarchs, Fliflet said, but it’s important to remember that they are wild beings. Things like having a monarch become infected by its natural enemy, the tachinid fly, are to be expected when dealing with nature. It isn’t always beautiful.
To Fliflet, monarchs are a metaphor for life.
“You can go through all these changes, and you can still have such a wonderful life. We’ve had some adversity in our family, and the butterfly has always been my symbol that it’s going to be OK. I have just turned into the butterfly lady, I guess,” she laughed.
