The prairie’s forgotten cemetery

Five miles east of Doran, Minnesota, stands a grove of trees. The wheat crop around it swayed lazily in the breeze. A morning dove cooed as a crowd of people began to gather in the patchwork shade. The sun blazed above, but gathering clouds teased rain.
The group faced a stooping wire fence, its gate hanging wide open. For nearly half a century, the fence was the only indication something more was tucked away in the elms.
Pastor Gary Jorgenson moved to the front of the group, pausing briefly to gaze out at gathered relatives of the Breding and Olson families. Behind him, the fence now guarded two newly erected gravestones, marking the final resting places of Norwegian immigrants Karen Breding and Ragnhild Olson.
“We’re here today to recall two lives that have gone before us. And they’ve impacted us, if not directly, certainly indirectly,” Jorgenson, a great-great-grandson of Breding, said.
Breding and Olson belonged to a group of Norwegian Baptist families who settled near Doran in 1886. As their families grew and more families joined them, they began the Bradford Norwegian Baptist Church.
More immigrants arrived, and available land shrunk. By 1903, around 30 families packed up and moved to Powers Lake, North Dakota, seeking more space to grow their families and livelihoods.
Breding and Olson, along with several others, would not join them. The women both died in the 1890s, and were buried beneath the trees in a small cemetery next to their beloved church.
Kay Breding Netz, great-granddaughter of Breding, began researching her family’s history, which she eventually consolidated into a book entitled, “The Breding Book.”
“I figured out my great-grandpa was buried in North Dakota, but where was his wife? So then we started looking and an old timer said, ‘Oh yeah, we had to leave her in Minnesota,’” Netz said.
For around 80 years, gravestones marked their burial spots, but life was moving on around them. The church was sold and relocated to Campbell, Minnesota, and farmland was quickly encroaching on the now unassuming grove of trees, even though the 1.77 acres of land is still deeded to the Bradford Baptist Church.
Ron Jorgenson, great-great-grandson of Breding, said the family got involved in 1978 when it was rumored a farmer wanted to till the land where the graves were.
“Things had been forgotten. The tombstones were there for years and years and years amongst the tall grass and the trees and nobody ever saw it. People got nervous and said, ‘Well, we better go get the tombstones,’” Jorgenson said.
In the 1970s, Jorgenson was attending North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton, unfamiliar with the drama that was unfolding. Meanwhile, his family and the Olson family relocated their relative’s tombstones. Jorgenson said Breding’s tombstone was placed next to her spouse, Bardo Breding’s gravesite in Powers Lake.
“We thought that was the end of it,” Netz said.
Netz’s comprehensive history of the family, published in 1984, had rekindled interest in the Breding story. But it wasn’t until around five years ago that Jorgenson, a Lidgerwood, North Dakota resident, started thinking about the graves.
He couldn’t quite put into words what was bothering him; it was almost haunting to think there were bodies buried beneath the prairie with nothing to mark them. More so, it was a matter of respect for the dead and recognizing two lives that were just as valuable as anyone else’s.
He enlisted the help of Glenda and Paul Ellingson, members of the Wilkin County Historical Society and local grave hunters. Jorgenson asked Glenda Ellingson for the location of the graves, assuming they were beneath fields of wheat.
“From what we knew, (the land) was tilled over and they were farming over the graves,” Jorgenson said.
But the farmer never did till the land after it was made clear the space was technically a cemetery. Still, Breding and Olson’s burial sites remained unmarked. Only a select few historians and family members knew where it was, including the Ellingsons.
The history was so elusive, one of Breding’s great-granddaughters, Beverly Buness Lindberg, recalled growing up in Doran and taking the school bus mere yards from where her great-grandmother was buried and never knowing it.
“History gets lost so fast here,” Jorgenson said.
Typically when searching for an unmarked grave, the Ellingsons use a rod probing method. Glenda Ellingson likens it to water witching, an antiquated process for searching for ground water using probes.
It can be difficult to work in the area because the ground elevation increased significantly during the dust storms of the 1930s. Soil, sod and silt have completely covered some old headstones, Paul Ellingson said.
In the case of Breding and Olson, the couple knew a small cemetery existed. Glenda Ellingson showed Jorgenson to the graves.
She was right. The imprints of the old tombstones were still in the ground. Farmland was close — definitely on the land deeded to the Bradford Baptist Church — but it had not touched the site of the graves.
One day, when his sister and brother-in-law were visiting, Jorgenson took them to the gravesite.
“I said something about, ‘We need to put a gravestone out there.’ And my brother-in-law looked at me and said, ‘Well, how much is it gonna cost?’ I said, ‘I don’t know, I’m guessing a couple thousand dollars.’ And he looked at me square in the eye and said, ‘I’ll split it with you,’” Jorgenson recalled. “When he said that, I thought, you know what, that’s enough right there to get me going.”
Jorgenson organized a fundraiser to raise money to buy replica headstones from the Fergus Falls Monument Company, costing around $1,600. The family came together, raising enough to buy the markers.
Now, along with the headstones, the site is marked with a wooden sign reading, “Bradford Baptist Cemetery / 1890-1900 / Church stood to North ⅛ mile.”
Saturday, July 10 marked 187 years since Breding’s birth and around 120 years since her death, a fitting day to honor her and Olson’s final resting places with newly erected gravestones.
It was a celebration, as they joined together in song and prayer. Though no one at the ceremony personally knew Breding or Olson, it was emotional for many who understood they would not be alive if it weren’t for the two women. The ceremony drew distant relatives from as far as Virginia and California.
“There is a bit of pride I think in the Norwegian immigrants that came to the United States, at least in these parts, Minnesota and the Dakotas,” Jorgenson said. “Why? I’m not sure. It’s just been that way, family ties were always strong.”
As the crowd dissipated, a few stragglers bent by the headstones.
“We should close the gate,” one said.
Finally, after nearly 50 years, there was something more to protect.
