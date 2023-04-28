The Race is On

The 17th Annual Amazing Race, officially beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 1, serves as the kickoff for Blue Goose Days in Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Minn. The Amazing Race also continues to be a flagship fundraiser for the youth mentoring organization Kinship of Richland and Wilkin Counties.
In just over a month, the 17th Annual Amazing Race will achieve at least three goals.
The Thursday, June 1 event, officially beginning at 6 p.m., serves as the kickoff for Blue Goose Days in Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Minnesota. The Amazing Race also continues to be a flagship fundraiser for the youth mentoring organization Kinship of Richland and Wilkin Counties.
Teams of 4-6 individuals, whether in competitive or family divisions, are also expected if not guaranteed to have a memory-making, fun-filled experience. Similar to the TV competition, Kinship’s Amazing Race has teams showing off their skills with brain-busting and physical challenges. Unlike the TV competition, Kinship’s Amazing Race is not a strict “In It to Win It” experience.
“We want to spread the news that the race is coming,” Kinship Director Rebekah Christensen said. “We want folks to get into team mode, to gather their teams and come out for another year of fun.”
Past Amazing Race events have had as many as 25 registered teams. Christensen and Assistant Director Marie Miller are optimistic that Twin Towns Area residents and visitors will act now. The deadline to enter as a team is Monday, May 15, and the $250 minimum entry fee is due before the race. Teams are certainly welcome to contribute more than $250 for the cause of youth mentorship.
“We begin and end at the Hughes Shelter in Chahinkapa Park, with a 3.25 mil course through our community. For the family teams, we do require there being at least one person who’s age 12 or under. After the race, there will be a picnic, with prizes and medals,” Christensen said.
“We’ve had some pumped-up folks in our competitive teams, but we’ve also had four-year-olds and grandparents,” Miller said.
“That’s the fun of this race. It’s really for anybody who wants to have fun and make memories, whether it’s with your friends, colleagues from work or your family. That was one of our goals, to not only create a signature fundraiser for Kinship and supporting youth mentoring, but to create something fun for the community,” Christensen said.
Fun events lead to other fun events, Christensen and Miller said. They are proud that this year’s prizes will continue the spirit of getting together and making memories.
“We’re offering bowling packages, RedHawks games, golfing, grills and more,” Miller said.
“The prizes are all donated, and we’re grateful for the support,” Christensen said.
Over the years, Christensen has never forgotten watching a dad personally pay for his team’s registration. That is one option, or teams can divide up the responsibilities and only personally have to raise or contribute as little as $42 each.
“He said, ‘Every time I take my girls to Fargo, they want to go to a movie, they want to go to the mall, they want to go out to eat and I have to pay for gas. It costs me way more doing that than the Amazing Race and they take about this the whole year,’” Christensen recalled.
The 17th Annual Amazing Race is sponsored by Väderstad, Bremer Bank, Otter Tail Power Company, Minn-Kota Ag Products, Wilbur-Ellis, Cargill, Red River Grain Co., Nadine Julson, LLC, Essentia Health and Smith Motors.