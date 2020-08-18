The road to women’s voting rights in North Dakota

Women, like all citizens, have always had the RIGHT to vote, but they lacked legal access to the ballot. The notion that laws restricting women’s civic rights should be changed emerged from the first women’s rights convention in Seneca Falls, NY, in 1848. The movement became infused over the ensuing 72 years with arguments about women’s roles, the promise of the nation’s founding documents, and the nature of women’s contributions to civic life.
In 1868, Dakota Territorial House member Enos Stutsman proposed a woman suffrage bill. It passed the House, but was burdened with ridiculous amendments in the Council. It did not pass, but the issue did not die. Throughout the territory women and men kept suffrage alive in newspaper articles and public debates. Men who sat in legislative bodies introduced suffrage bills; men brought the issue to constitutional conventions; men and women wrote letters to newspapers commenting on women’s right to vote.
In 1883, Dakota Territory provided for women to vote in school elections. The legislature passed the bill with little commotion because legislators considered school matters appropriate for women. Women marked separate ballots limited to school issues and often used separate ballot boxes. School ballots involved county superintendent and school board contests.
At statehood in 1889, school suffrage was written into the North Dakota constitution. Full woman suffrage was vigorously debated, but was finally left to future legislatures and voters. The resulting clause required that a suffrage law had to have the votes of the majority of all voters in the election. Only men could vote.
North Dakota women joined local suffrage clubs and national organizations, but there was no effective statewide organization until 1912 when Clara Darrow organized the Votes for Women League. Suffragists had a strong alliance and overlapping memberships with temperance (prohibition) clubs led by Elizabeth Preston Anderson.
Together, suffragists and temperance advocates began to apply political power in the legislature and in towns around the state. However, when a suffrage bill passed the 1913 legislature and came to the voters in 1914, the constitutional clause revealed its power to obstruct the will of the people. Though a majority of the men who voted on the measure approved its passage, those who did not vote on the measure were counted as voting against it. The measure failed.
In 1917, North Dakota suffragists applied a new strategy. They introduced a bill that offered women extended suffrage. The bill named specific offices for women to vote on including U. S. president and county and township offices, but women could not vote for governor or legislators because these offices were identified in the suffrage clause of the constitution. The partial suffrage bill did not face the same requirements for passage as did the 1914 measure and won legislative approval.
By 1919, North Dakota women had demonstrated their ability to carry out civic duties. When Congress passed the 19th amendment, North Dakota legislators and the governor were prepared by previous events to support the amendment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.