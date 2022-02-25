The school bus drivers of Breckenridge

Breckenridge Public Schools bus drivers are nearly as recognizable as the big, yellow vehicles they operate every morning, afternoon and evening. It’s not a shock, since many of them have been school bus drivers in the community for over 30 years. Combined, the men and women have 322 years of experience under their (seat)belts.
Whether they’re ferrying youth down a rural road in the depths of winter or steering a bus full of student athletes to an away game, Breckenridge’s bus drivers are the epitome of dedication.
Minnesota established School Bus Driver Appreciation Day in 2017. Since then, the event has been held on the fourth Wednesday of February every year. The Breckenridge School District celebrated its special lineup of drivers with a breakfast at Hills 210 provided by Superintendent Brad Strand Friday, Feb. 25.
“They are the first person and the last person the kids see everyday,” Strand said. “I have so much respect for them.”
Rhonda Lagasu, Diane Rettig, Sue Smith, Chad Affield, Henry Peck, Rondo Weinkauf, Jan Vagts, Chad Hasbargen, Mike Wanek and Bill Braun gathered around a table Friday, sipping coffee and recounting their decades of experience. Bus drivers Mindi Bruce and Norbert Brady were unable to make the meeting, but their years behind the wheel did not go unnoticed.
Drivers like Smith and Affield began their careers fresh out of high school at age 18, when all that was required was a driver’s license and a bus endorsement. Smith, who has been driving a school bus for just under 40 years, said she expected it to be a summer gig, but she never left.
For Vagts, bus driving was a family affair. He took after his father, who drove for Breckenridge Public Schools. Some of the drivers, like Weinkauf and Braun, are “retired,” but Braun said he still drives 5 hours a day.
Before he was a bus driver, Braun managed three sporting goods stores in Fargo, North Dakota. He married and moved back to Wahpeton, but grew tired of the commute to the northern city. Braun remembered seeing an ad in the paper for a special needs school bus driver. The pay was $10 an hour in the 1980s, equivalent to around $34 today. It was more than he was paid for his managerial position. Like Smith, once he was behind the wheel, he never left.
“I liked it so much, I never quit it,” Braun said.
The group didn’t all fall into the driver’s seat for the same reasons, but they now share a similar narrative — school bus driving became less of a job and more of a passion. The students and their colleagues make it worthwhile.
“It’s kind of a special feeling when you’re in Walmart or wherever, and this kid comes running up to you and hugs you,” Peck said. “I’ve hauled around the kids of kids that I drove — that’s been kind of neat.”
“Some of the kids that rode the bus, now their grandkids ride,” Affield added.
It’s not just the familiarity of the bus drivers that wins over students and parents, it’s their care and generosity, too. Rettig said a few of them take their buses to Dairy Queen at the end of each school year and purchase a sweet treat for each student.
“Sometimes there’s kids who ride the bus two, three times a year, but they’re riding the bus that day,” Smith joked.
While there are plenty of heartwarming moments driving a school bus, there have also been some heartstopping ones.
Peck, Braun and Vagts, who drove for Wahpeton many years ago, endured several harrowing drives in the middle of blizzards.
“We were under a superintendent who did not close school,” Peck said.
Directed by the then-superintendent to go out in a storm, Peck recalled nearing one of the houses on his route to find the road completely covered in snow.
“All we see is white. We went out and marked the roads for the blade operators,” Peck said. “We’d have to find our way out there, find the kid, then hopefully we’d be able to find our tracks back.”
During another instance, Vagts and Braun became stranded on two gravel roads south of Wahpeton for 4 hours with a bus full of students. Thankfully, the heat worked, but it was tepid at best, Braun said. The job comes with a huge responsibility: keeping the students safe.
“You cannot make one mistake,” Vagts said.
Smith said early in her career, she was on her way to Moorhead, Minnesota, with a bus full of students when the left front tire of the bus flew off and bounced down the highway and into a ditch. Seven-months pregnant and terrified, Smith tried to steady the bus as the rim scraped into the asphalt. She was able to come to a stop safely, but she thinks the grooves are still in the highway near Comstock, North Dakota, Smith laughed.
Lagasu, who has been on the job just a couple months, is responsible for a shuttle that runs between Breckenridge and Fergus Falls, Minnesota. During one drive along Highway 210, she left a sunny Breckenridge. Partway into the drive, it began sleeting. Then, near Foxhome, Minnesota, the visibility dropped to zero. By the time she got to Fergus Falls, it was back to rain.
“I’m pretty sure I saw all four seasons,” she said.
Over the years, the bus drivers’ jobs have changed substantially. Safety and protections improved, the buses themselves were upgraded, licensing requirements tightened and ownership changed from a private enterprise to the school district in 1987.
Gone are the days of manual stop-sign arms, fiberglass seats and manual transmission. Modern buses come equipped with taller seats, rollover protection, wheelchair accessibility and emergency exits. Bus drivers are also required to check the back of the bus before opening the door at the end of the day, under the No Child Left Behind system, another recent development.
In a different setting, driving a school bus can be a thankless job. But for Breckenridge’s bus drivers, there is no shortage of appreciation from the community. The bus barn is always stocked with homemade cookies and sweets from the community at Christmas time, and the drivers are frequently greeted by bus riders when they’re spotted around town.
During Friday’s breakfast, Strand passed around a stack of hand-drawn and handwritten cards from the students thanking their bus drivers. At the end of the meeting, he asked Peck if they’d like to take them back to the barn.
“I think we’ve got enough hanging up already.”
