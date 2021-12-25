The search for the perfect Christmas gift

Getting someone the perfect Christmas gift has always been a goal around the holidays. But what makes a gift perfect isn’t always obvious. Is the perfect gift one that is extremely useful? Is it one that you keep with you your whole life? Or is it something that creates a memory and a story you can tell for years to come?
In movies, it can seem so simple — a new puppy, a certain toy or a BB-gun so they can shoot their eye out. The radio and TV will tell us it’s all sorts of different perfect presents. A jeweler will say it is a necklace, a hardware store will say it is a toolbox and a car dealership will say it is a new car somehow appearing in the driveway with a big red bow on top.
Yet these gifts can make it seem as if more money spent means it is a better gift. Perhaps the best gift is one homemade.
Many times around the holidays, children and parents will make Christmas lists, detailing everything they wanted throughout the year in the hopes that in the season’s last moments they may be able to convince someone to get it for them.
Does wanting something badly enough and getting it make for the most memorable gift?
For Kenzie Storbakken, who was chatting with friends in Dakota Coffee, the most memorable gift came in the form of a piano when she was around 8 years old.
“I went into the radio shack like every week to practice and play on it before I got it,” Storbakken said.
Storbakken wanted the piano so badly she began teaching herself to play on one she didn’t even own yet. Once she got it, she kept at it for a long time, learning how to play it fully.
Since then, the piano has been tucked away, no longer played, and probably sold to someone else to make another child’s Christmas memorable. However, Storbakken’s memory of it remains.
Yet not every gift is memorable because of how much it is wanted. Gifts are supposed to be surprises. Perhaps in order to find the perfect gift for someone it has to be one which comes as a surprise.
Videos of joke gifts circulate the web. Presents wrapped in a thousand layers of wrapping paper and duct tape, given as a diversion so that children will spend hours cracking into it only to find a small rock before the real gift is brought out. Giving a child an avocado to see how they react to not getting what they want, or a real present hidden in a joke box to raise hopes for some new gaming console in order to get toilet paper.
Sometimes it is not the gift itself that makes it memorable but how it is given. The way a gift is given can be quite memorable, even if the item isn’t what stands out the most.
To Kaitlin Lauridsen, a customer at Dakota Coffee, her most memorable gift was a box of hair chalk she got from her uncle. The memory did not come from the chalk but from the box it came in.
“It only sticks out to me because the girl on the box looked identical to me,” Lauridsen said.
Perhaps Lauridsen’s uncle saw a face similar to his niece’s on the box and decided it had to be the right present.
Maybe the perfect gift is one that is remembered not from when it is given, but from what is done with it afterwards. A piece of candy on Halloween tastes very sweet and can bring a lot of joy, but often what is more remembered is the costume that was constructed and worn throughout the night. Perhaps the perfect Christmas gift is the same, something the receiver carries with them, something that lasts and creates memories after the moment of reception.
For Don Young, a shopper at Econofoods in Breckenridge, the most memorable gift was a toboggan he received from his mom and dad when he was a child.
“We lived in the hills, so that was fun, but we didn’t have no snowmobiles to pull it up the hill so we had to push it up the hill. It was fun going down the hill but a bit of work going up the hill,” Young said.
For Young the memory came from what he did with the toboggan. He didn’t remember if he wanted it or exactly how old he was, just that he loved going down the hill on it and did not like pulling it back up.
So what makes the most memorable present? It is hard to tell. It may be that memories of a gift cannot be planned but instead are created accidentally.
So this Christmas, as presents are being opened, take time to think about what you have gotten from others in the past. Be grateful for the things they thought would bring you joy. Try thinking about what the best gift you have gotten is, rather than the best gift you could get next year.
