For a lot of people, spring is an exciting season because it means warmer weather is around the corner. The trees are turning green again with new leaves. Flowers are poking up through the soil. Outside activities resume as the temperatures climb higher and higher. But, for some, spring is a time of suffering.
New leaves and flowers mean that the air is flooded with pollen. A soft golden dust that coats everything in sight. Pollen is critically important and without it, there would not be plant life. And yet, pollen causes so many people to sneeze, snuffle, itch, and cough for weeks.
An allergy to pollen is incredibly common and many people around the world suffer from it as spring creeps into the air. Luckily, for most, a pollen allergy is more of an annoyance than anything else.
Allergies are caused by an overreaction of the immune system to a normally harmless invader. Pollen, when inhaled doesn’t cause damage to the nasal passages or lungs. It also isn’t toxic. But, someone’s immune system decides that it is an enemy and must be destroyed which causes a whole host of irritating symptoms.
Pollen allergies are classified as a type I hypers-ensitivity, with almost all of the most common allergies falling under this classification. All that means is that the allergic reaction is caused by the production and maintenance of one particular antibody, IgE. Otherwise known as immunoglobulin E, IgE is the antibody that is produced in order to combat allergens that enter the body.
This makes IgE directly responsible for the immune system’s panic attacks over a harmless invader. After the series of steps that take place after the first exposure to an allergen, IgE antibodies become attached to the surface of a particular type of immune cell called a mast cell.
Mast cells are granulocytes which means, when activated, they release large amounts of granules into the body in order to trigger a specific response. In the case of pollen allergies, when a pollen molecule comes into contact with the IgE antibodies that are sticking out of a mast cell’s surface, the mast cell releases its store of granules. A major component of those granules is histamine which then causes the sneezing, coughing, and itching we all love so much.
The curious part is the theory that IgE may have originally evolved to be a defense antibody against parasites. Most allergic reactions occur on the skin, in the gut, or in the respiratory tract. Those are also the most common sites of parasitic infection. That observable relationship has led scientists to believe that IgE’s original function was not to trigger the immune system to freak out unnecessarily but to fight back against parasites.
Apparently, pollen is the new parasite.
