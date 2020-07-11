The secret to staying young

 Lori Ricigliano

Did you know there is a secret weapon available to slow down the hands of time? This secret weapon can give you more physical strength, a better memory and help ease anxiety and worry. You might already have it in your life, or know someone who does. That secret weapon is a horse.

The use of horses in modern medicine for physical and mental therapy is growing by leaps and bounds each year. Equine psychotherapy has been found to speed up recovery time by breaking down mental blocks and boundaries and allowing the patient to become more self-aware and mindful.

When we employ the help of trained counselors with horses, they can help those with PTSD, stress management, anxiety, abuse and other mental struggles. The immediate response of a horse reacting to touches or movements gives the human instant feedback to work with and to improve their own mental status. The horse is literally a living, breathing, bio-feedback machine.

Studies have shown that riding horses increases muscle strength and balance by strengthening the body’s core and trunk muscles. These muscles are around the waist and lower back. These are the same muscles that help us sit up, walk, and give us balance so we don’t fall over while walking or sitting.

Riding horses also increases leg strength, stamina and retrains the body and the brain. The actual movement of the horse beneath the rider forms new neuro-pathways in the rider’s brain.

There has been much success with just riding a horse at the walk. The natural walking gait of a horse mimics the natural gait of a person, but without the foot impact on the ground of that person. This movement actually retrains the brain, helping people learn to walk again or build strength from back injuries that are stable, but need muscle tone and strength to improve.

Riding horses truly benefits those who want to fight Father Time by building strength and flexibility. If you take note of your strength and flexibility before you start riding and then assess yourself just 60 days later, you will be amazed with your progress. Endurance, hand-eye coordination, as well as flexibility and overall mental status has improved. A lot of riders find riding horses benefits them as much as going to their chiropractor for an adjustment. The passive movement of the horse’s back interacting and moving underneath them loosens up their joints and stretches their muscles.

Horse therapy is not only good for the body, but it is fantastic for the mind and spirit as well. Horse therapy can be as simple as visiting and grooming horses or riding them. The benefits are endless.

It seems that horses truly are the secret elixir, the long sought after Fountain of Youth. Happy Trails!

LORI RICIGLIANO is a horse judge, trainer, riding instructor, equine photographer and clinician. She also hosts a weekly syndicated equine radio talk show “Hoof Beats with Lori”. Lori has held her horse judges license as a USEF / AHA — “R” rated licensed horse judge for more than 25 years and currently operates Ricigliano Farms Horse Training and Riding Academy near Kent, Minn. She can be reached by email or phone for any questions at 218- 557-8762 or riciglianofarms@gmail. com. Her website is www. RiciglianoFarms.com

