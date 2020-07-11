The secret to staying young

Did you know there is a secret weapon available to slow down the hands of time? This secret weapon can give you more physical strength, a better memory and help ease anxiety and worry. You might already have it in your life, or know someone who does. That secret weapon is a horse.
The use of horses in modern medicine for physical and mental therapy is growing by leaps and bounds each year. Equine psychotherapy has been found to speed up recovery time by breaking down mental blocks and boundaries and allowing the patient to become more self-aware and mindful.
When we employ the help of trained counselors with horses, they can help those with PTSD, stress management, anxiety, abuse and other mental struggles. The immediate response of a horse reacting to touches or movements gives the human instant feedback to work with and to improve their own mental status. The horse is literally a living, breathing, bio-feedback machine.
Studies have shown that riding horses increases muscle strength and balance by strengthening the body’s core and trunk muscles. These muscles are around the waist and lower back. These are the same muscles that help us sit up, walk, and give us balance so we don’t fall over while walking or sitting.
Riding horses also increases leg strength, stamina and retrains the body and the brain. The actual movement of the horse beneath the rider forms new neuro-pathways in the rider’s brain.
There has been much success with just riding a horse at the walk. The natural walking gait of a horse mimics the natural gait of a person, but without the foot impact on the ground of that person. This movement actually retrains the brain, helping people learn to walk again or build strength from back injuries that are stable, but need muscle tone and strength to improve.
Riding horses truly benefits those who want to fight Father Time by building strength and flexibility. If you take note of your strength and flexibility before you start riding and then assess yourself just 60 days later, you will be amazed with your progress. Endurance, hand-eye coordination, as well as flexibility and overall mental status has improved. A lot of riders find riding horses benefits them as much as going to their chiropractor for an adjustment. The passive movement of the horse’s back interacting and moving underneath them loosens up their joints and stretches their muscles.
Horse therapy is not only good for the body, but it is fantastic for the mind and spirit as well. Horse therapy can be as simple as visiting and grooming horses or riding them. The benefits are endless.
It seems that horses truly are the secret elixir, the long sought after Fountain of Youth. Happy Trails!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.