Richland County is filled with interesting history; century-old homes can be found scattered across the countryside and nearly every main street is lined with buildings that stand as proof of previous generations.
But how did the towns of the county come to be? Before understanding why Fairmount was founded or how Hankinson got the nickname “Fort Hankinson,” we need to look to the federal government.
Here are a few of the major factors which led to the American settlement of the Red River Valley:
The Homestead Act
This is possibly the most important piece of legislation in how American settlers wound up in Richland County. The Homestead Act, passed in 1862, allowed pioneers to move west and claim the lands they settled on. If someone were to move to an area designated for the Homestead, they could claim and improve a 160-acre plot of land. If they improved this piece of land for five years, they would be considered the owner. This time could be shortened by paying for it or by serving time in the U.S. Military.
The act was signed during the Civil War. When the U.S. was founded the concept of distributing land was important — though it was seen as a way of generating revenue rather than settling the area.
However as time pressed on, especially after the Louisiana Purchase, more land became available to American settlers. U.S. Congress tried to pass bills like the Homestead Act, but they were blocked by slave-owning states. Many from these states thought that homesteading would be done by folks who didn’t own slaves and eventually, once they obtained property through homesteading, would work to emancipate slaves.
When the Civil War broke out, the slave owning states that were blocking the act were no longer able to vote and the Homesteading Act was passed.
The First Railroads
While the Homestead Act brought American people to the Red River Valley, the railroad system brought towns to the area. In 1862, the Pacific Railway Act was approved. The bill stated that railways would be constructed and owned by private investors rather than by the government. It also allowed for the construction of the Pacific Railway. This line would run from Duluth, Minnesota to the Pacific Ocean and would pass right through current day Richland County.
Through the Homesteading Act, railroad, mining and lumber companies were able to claim a lot of land. The process of homesteading was messy and things were poorly tracked allowing corruption and fraud to put much of the land into the hands of companies.
Construction on the railroad began in 1864 and progressed until 1873. In 1873, the U.S. economy took a dive in what is now called the Panic of 1873. When this happened construction ceased and the land owned by the railroads had to be sold in order to recoup losses.
Bonanza Farms
One of the most famous landmarks in Richland County is the Bagg Bonanza Farm. This historical site is one of the only remaining examples of bonanza farming buildings. When the Railroads collapsed, bonanza farms popped up in the area to try and farm as much land as possible.
“Virtually all the bonanza farms were located on the odd-numbered sections of the railroad grant lands. The government reserved the even-numbered sections for homesteaders. Homesteaders did not like the bonanza farmers because they did not do business locally and did not take part in the local schools or social institutions,” Hiram M. Drache wrote in his book, “The Day of the Bonanza: A History of Bonanza Farming in the Red River Valley of the North.”
Bonanza farms were large entities that would hire more hands than an average farm could. They did this to transport the food grown there to other areas. This did not please the folks who settled in the area because the money would be spent and the food would be consumed outside of the community.
Eventually, as new farming techniques and machines were introduced, bonanza farming was phased out, though while it was here, it brought in many settlers.
Timber Culture Act
If you have spent time driving around Richland County, you may have spotted pockets of trees dotted around the area. Many of those trees are present because of the Timber Culture Act. When the U.S. Government saw that there were few trees being grown, they decided to expand the Homesteading Act. The Timber Culture Act allowed settlers to obtain an extra 160 acres of land so long as they planted trees on at least a quarter of it.
Dawes Act of 1887
With white American settlers flooding into the area, and other areas across the country like it, the U.S. needed more land to give to new farmers. They decided to take this land, once again, from the Native Americans. The Dawes Act of 1887 made it so that reservation land was no longer owned by the tribe or tribes that occupied it. Each household, as defined by the United States Government, was granted 160 acres of land which was privately owned by that family.
“The new policy focused specifically on breaking up reservations and tribal lands by granting land allotments to individual Native Americans and encouraging them to take up agriculture. It was reasoned that if a person adopted “white” clothing and ways, and was responsible for their own farm, they would gradually drop their “Indian-ness” and be assimilated into white American culture,” The United States National Archive states in their documents on the Dawes Act.
The act caused many issues for Native Americans; much of the land granted to them wasn’t farmable as the act applied to land in deserts and in mountains too. As well, many of the families that were granted land did not actually receive the deed to that land for another 25 years after the Dawes Act passed.
The excess land that was not granted to Native Americans was then distributed to white homesteaders.
In 1892, President Benjamin Harrison made Proclamation 326 — Opening to Settlement Lands Acquired from the Sisseton and Wahpeton Bands of Dakota or Sioux Indians. Which expanded the United States taking of land in Lake Traverse Reservation.
With an understanding of the factors at play as American Settlers moved into the Red River Valley, it will be easier to understand how local towns came to be:
Fairmount - Information from “A History of Fairmount” by Charles R. Pinkney, 1937, edited by Charles W. Pinkney, 2000
In 1878 a group of farmers in Michigan wanted to take advantage of the Homesteading Act. Two men were set out from Michigan to find a place to settle. One of the men, a Mr. E.K. Crafts stopped in Chicago on his way home from the search. While he was there, he heard about an incredible harvest from a place called the Red River Valley. So, he set out to investigate.
Crafts described the land as “A long, broad, level prairie, as nice as any many ever saw, and extending for hundreds of miles to the north with nary a stone or anything to turn the course of the plow,” according to Pinkney.
Soon Michigan Farmers began funneling into the area, which was still unsettled through the Homestead Act. This group of farmers founded a town known as Fairmount.
Hankinson- Information from City of Hankinson
Hankinson is an important town in the area, named after an important man. As land was being settled, in 1871, Colonel R.H. Hankinson found some land on Lake Elsie and drew up plans for an entire town to be built on its shores. However, when the railroads, which once again were being built through the area after the Pacific Railway sold its land and assets, they decided to travel through land just north of the lake.
While Settlers were moving in, there were two major railroads being constructed through the area, the Soo and the Great Northern railways. As the two built, they were planned to cross just west of town. At the time, the law had a first come first serve policy for railroads.
The construction crews for the two lines raced to build through the crossing point in order to claim it for themselves. When the Great Northern saw that the Soo were going to beat them by a couple hours, they went to Wahpeton in the night and stocked up on guns and more men in order to stop the Soo line. However when they returned, the Soo had finished construction.
While no blood was drawn, the potential conflict gave Hankinson the nickname, Fort Hankinson.
Lidgerwood - Information from Lidgerwood Chamber of Commerce 1965 Community Fact Survey
Lidgerwood was founded in 1886 after the Soo line was built through the area. The town was even named after a Soo line supervisor, George I. Lidgerwood, who plotted out the town. This was Lidgerwood’s first settlement rush.
Lidgerwood grew as a result of the Dawes act. With land in the south of the area opening up, settlers wanted to create a new trading town on the railroad near the northwestern entrance to the reservation. In 1892, settlers flooded into the land and the town of Lidgerwood grew. It got a telephone line and the first accredited school in the county shortly after.
Wyndmere - Information from Virginia Goerger’s book, “125th Anniversary of Wyndmere-Barney”
Wyndmere was originally founded a mile west of where it currently sits. However, in the 1880s, while the Soo line was pressing through the area and settlers were moving in, the Milton Hilliard General Store, which also acted as a post office, reopened just east of the old site of Wyndmere. Settlers began shifting the town eastward. New homes and shops were built around the general store. This new settlement was known as East Wyndmere as the other Wyndmere still stood just west of it. Eventually, only a single home remained in Wyndmere and the town lost its name. East Wyndmere had outgrown Wyndmere and it itself became Wyndmere.