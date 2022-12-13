McKade Picken, front right, performs a sax solo during a Monday, Dec. 12 concert by Wahpeton Public Schools musicians. Seen with Picken are, front row from left, Taylor Sondrol and Jai'rus Carmack, and back row from left, Owen Skovholt, Jessica Stoppleworth and Gina Quamme.
A Wahpeton High School Auditorium audience was reminded Monday, Dec. 12 of the musician’s truism: the show must go on.
Tammy Goerger, high school and middle school band, conducted 99.9% students — and Jessica Stoppleworth, middle school choir, who filled in for a jazz band performer who wasn’t feeling well. Stoppleworth also dabbled in voice acting, delivering the prologue to “Santa the Barbarian and the Pirates of the North Pole.”
“One of the things I always tell music students is that we’re one big family,” Goerger said. “Mrs. Stoppleworth was asked to substitute and she didn’t hesitate to step in.”
Christmas merriment was shared throughout the concert, which included performances by the Wahpeton High School Jazz Band, Wahpeton Middle School Sixth Grade Band, Wahpeton Middle School Seventh and Eighth Grade Band and Wahpeton High School Concert Band. The event also allowed for a chance to salute 17 high school band players who performed 18 solos Monday, Dec. 5 in Valley City, North Dakota.
Eastern District Conference (EDC) artists, in no particular order, included:
• Colman Barth, flute, who performed his first EDC solo and received a Region Star award.
• Alaina LaJesse, flute, recipient of an Excellent Performance rating.
• Briar Maudal, who performed flute and piccolo solos and received a Region Star award for the later, in addition to her Excellent Performance rating for the former.
• Sidney Gilbertson, clarinet, who performed her first EDC solo and received a State Star award.
• Jasmyn Benedict, clarinet, who performed her first EDC solo and received a State Star.
• MaTia Urbanec, bass clarinet, who performed her first EDC solo and received an Excellent Performance rating.
• Aubrey Young, bass clarinet, who performed her first EDC solo and received an Excellent Performance rating.
• McKade Picken, saxophone, who performed his first EDC solo and received an Excellent Performance rating.
• Jocelyn Riebe, flute, who received an Excellent Performance rating.
• Myah Anderson, saxophone, who performed her first EDC solo and received a Region Star award.
• Lillian Anderson, French horn, who performed her first EDC solo on the xylophone and received an Excellent Performance rating.
• Elise Picken, baritone saxophone, who received both a State Star award and honorable mention for the day's overall performances
• Kyree Lacina, trumpet, who received a Region Star award.
• Emma Klein, xylophone, who received an Excellent Performance rating.
• Nora Ingram, clarinet, who received an Excellent Performance rating.
• Larken Frank, clarinet, who received an Excellent Performance rating.
• Faith Garcia, flute, who received an Excellent Performance rating.
“I am proud of each and every one of them for stepping out of their comfort zones and performing solos,” Goerger said.
The EDC event included Wahpeton High School musicians performing against youth from Fargo and Grand Forks, North Dakota. A handful of Huskies are now preparing for their parts in the University of North Dakota’s Honor Band and Choir.
“Kyree Lacina and Briar Maudal were selected through audition to be part of the 2023 UND Honor Band and Elise Picken (baritone sax) was chosen as an alternate,” Goerger said. “Jacob Gienger was selected for the mixed choir. There were over 800 students that auditioned this year from across North Dakota and Minnesota.”
Students will spend the weekend of Friday, Jan. 20 on UND’s campus. Band members will rehearse with Dr. James Popejoy and mixed choir members with Dr. Dean Jilek. The event will conclude with a 1:30 p.m. concert Sunday, Jan. 22 at the Chester Fritz Auditorium.
As for Goerger, she’s preparing for a family concert. “New Year, New Hope,” featuring herself, husband Edd, daughter Marie and son-in-law Gabriel, will be performed at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1 at St. John’s Catholic Church, Wahpeton.
“It will be worship music along with a few Christmas pieces,” Goerger said. “Marie will sing and play guitar, Gabriel will play the piano, and Edd and I will sing and play the piano and flute.”