Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been more than two years since Wahpeton’s music students have been able to take their annual spring trip. This year’s event, planned for April 12-16 in St. Louis, would be the first trip of its kind for all of the current music students.
Charles Lindbergh made history in 1927 when he successfully flew solo across the Atlantic Ocean. His journey was made with the Spirit of St. Louis. Ninety-five years later, Wahpeton High School music students are hoping to make their own history just by getting to St. Louis.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been more than two years since Wahpeton’s music students have been able to take their annual spring trip. This year’s event, planned for April 12-16, would be some youth’s last chance for take part in the St. Louis Heritage Festival. It would be the first trip of its kind for all of the current music students.
“Some of the older students have quite a bit of money (saved) because the trip keeps getting delayed,” Tammy Goerger said. “With the younger students, there’s not much in their accounts.”
Whether an upperclassman or an underclassman, Wahpeton’s music students are promoting and fundraising for their St. Louis trip. Goerger, who leads the high school band, talked about ways the students are showing creativity and how the public can be supportive.
“Some students are saying, ‘I’ll do your yard work if you buy 50 raffle tickets from me,’” Goerger said. “They’re offering their work services. Call me and I can try to line up a student to provide you help in return for the purchase of raffle tickets.”
Earlier this month, Goerger received concerning news: the cost of busing students to St. Louis has increased by $11,000. Traveling with two buses to and from Missouri currently has an estimated cost of more than $32,000.
“I want the students to have this experience. We want to make this happen,” Goerger said.
Because the exact total of participating Wahpeton music students is not yet known, a per-student cost has not been determined. The per-student cost in 2020 was $650 per participant, Goerger said. It increased to $800 in spring 2022.
“All that I can say right now is that it’s more than $800. We want to keep this a trip that is affordable for students. The increase is concerning,” Goerger said.
The cost of busing Wahpeton’s students will be equally shared among trip participants, Goerger said. People who purchase raffle tickets will be in the running for two $250 prizes.
“We’re also looking at possibly getting corporate sponsorship,” Goerger said. “The hope is that we can actually have this trip.”
Any corporate donation would go toward the collective pool of money to help cover increased busing-related costs, Goerger said.
“On the trip, the students will perform. They will get to compete against other schools. Along with that, they’ll get to enjoy sightseeing,” Goerger said.
Students are expected to see landmarks including the Gateway Arch, Union Station and Six Flags St. Louis, where an awards ceremony will be held.
“The opportunity is to not only perform and get feedback from an adjudicator, but to also allow the students to do some sightseeing. Some of these students don’t necessarily get the opportunity to do that, for a variety of reasons,” Goerger said.
Raffle tickets are $1 each. The first drawing will take place at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7 in the Wahpeton Public Schools District Office.
“Purchasers can reach out to any music student or to me,” Goerger said. “We’ll probably need to have a second and third raffle to aid in the fundraising, but the first raffle is on Wednesday, Sept. 7.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.