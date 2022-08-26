The Spirit of St. Louis

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been more than two years since Wahpeton’s music students have been able to take their annual spring trip. This year’s event, planned for April 12-16 in St. Louis, would be the first trip of its kind for all of the current music students.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

Charles Lindbergh made history in 1927 when he successfully flew solo across the Atlantic Ocean. His journey was made with the Spirit of St. Louis. Ninety-five years later, Wahpeton High School music students are hoping to make their own history just by getting to St. Louis.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been more than two years since Wahpeton’s music students have been able to take their annual spring trip. This year’s event, planned for April 12-16, would be some youth’s last chance for take part in the St. Louis Heritage Festival. It would be the first trip of its kind for all of the current music students.



