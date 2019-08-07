Their pal, Tal

“Winds of Change” will blow Tuesday, Aug. 13 in Wahpeton. The strongest “gusts” are forecast for Chahinkapa Zoo and St. Catherine’s Living Center.
The New York Kammermusiker, a world-traveling double-reed chamber music ensemble, is returning to the Twin Towns Area. Annual summer visitors, the Kammermusiker has entertained music lovers including Tal the orangutan.
“People are asking if Tal’s practicing,” Zoo Director Kathy Diekman said. “Through his enrichment, he does listen to music and practice the recorder. Whether or not he plays (Tuesday) is up to him. It’s all voluntary.”
Tuesday’s performances are part of the Kammermusiker’s fourth anniversary playing at Chahinkapa Zoo and 13th anniversary playing in the Twin Towns Area.
“We always come to Wahpeton because Tal is waiting for us,” said Ilonna Pederson, a North Dakota native who founded the Kammermusiker in 1969. “He knows this group and it’s always a special concert for us.”
Beginning Wednesday, Aug. 7, Pederson and the Kammermusiker will play venues in North Dakota and Minnesota. Dates for the “Winds of Change” tour are:
• Wednesday, Aug. 7 — 5 p.m., Radisson Hotel, 201 Fifth St. N., Fargo
• Thursday, Aug. 8 — 2:30 p.m., Prince of Peace Center, 201 Eighth St. N., Ellendale, North Dakota; 6 p.m., Ellendale South Park, Ellendale
• Friday, Aug. 9 — 9:30 a.m. interview and performance on “North Dakota Today,” Fargo; 3 p.m., Muscatell Subaru, 2911 11th St. S., Moorhead, Minn.; 5:30 p.m., West Acres Mall, Fargo
• Saturday, Aug. 10 — 1 p.m., Stutsman County Historic Courthouse, 504 Third Ave. SE, Jamestown, North Dakota
• Sunday, Aug. 11 — 2 p.m. Maddock Opera House, Main Street, Maddock, North Dakota
• Monday, Aug. 12 — 7 p.m. First Presbyterian Church, 650 Second Ave. N., Fargo
• Tuesday, Aug. 13 — 4 p.m., Chahinkapa Zoo, 1004 R.J. Hughes Drive, Wahpeton; 7 p.m., St. Catherine’s Living Center, 1307 Seventh St. N, Wahpeton
“We always save our last day, our best day, for Wahpeton,” Pederson said.
It is equally possible that Tal will want to play his recorder alongside the Kammermusiker or simply relax and listen to the music.
“Either way, it’s going to be a great concert from these professionals,” Diekman said. “We’re honored that they’re coming back.”
The bond between Chahinkapa Zoo and the New York Kammermusiker started when the group learned of Tal’s fondness for classical music. They send their CDs and it wasn’t long before the annual concerts began.
“We have different audiences, different levels of excitement, so we adjust for the crowd,” said oboe and English horn player John Frisch in 2017. “This was thrilling. Tal is so enthusiastic and smart.”
Previous concerts have included everything from classical pieces to movie themes.
“There is no charge for the concert itself, but you do need to pay admission to visit the zoo,” Diekman said.
Visitors are welcome to bring their own chairs to the concert. Chahinkapa Zoo also has bleachers available, however they not mobile and aren’t as close to Tal’s enclosure.
The New York Kammermusiker is known for its experimental and improvisatory performances, including playing music written for their own unique sound.
“We’re very blessed that they want to come here, to bring these precious instruments in this weather and give us this beautiful concert,” Diekman said previously.
In the event of a weather delay, Chahinkapa Zoo will notify Daily News and KBMW, plus post on its Facebook page.
Summer hours for Chahinkapa Zoo are from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. daily through Monday, Sept. 2. Fall hours, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily, will last from Tuesday, Sept. 3-Monday, Sept. 30.
For more information, call 701-642-8709.
