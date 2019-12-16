Editor’s Note: This month’s Point of View asks residents to share how they celebrate the holiday season.
Christmas traditions are a bit like snowflakes. There’s a universal quality to them matched by certain idiosyncrasies.
When I was a boy, Christmas was a singular thing. I didn’t really think about a season, or how many celebrations there are. It was like a red and green, pine-scented, candy cane-shaped monolith.
Twenty-odd years ago, when my hair was blonder and curlier and my voice squeakier, Christmas was always spent at my Grandma Chris’ home in Detroit. In recent years, I’ve gone from having one big event celebration to two. I now annually alternate my visits to branches of the extended family.
I recently asked a few friends and neighbors about their shared and personal holiday hallmarks.
Deklyn Barth, 6, loves spending time with her grandma, June Foster. Foster’s home is small but well-decorated.
“I have just a little bit outside on the deck,” she said. “And she (Deklyn) loves to help me decorate the windows. It’s something we do together.”
Trying to celebrate with her four children and their extended families isn’t easy, Foster said. However, she’s learned to adapt.
“FaceTime is just perfect for us all to see each other and celebrate,” Foster said.
For Bruce Eckre, the Christmas Eve meal is similar to the Thanksgiving meal. After the turkey, mashed potatoes and more are finished, he enjoys watching holiday specials on TV.
“The different college concerts, from Concordia and Jamestown — it’s fun to watch them. The music’s fabulous,” he said.
Nicci Bigwood, like me, grew up in Michigan. She’s from Grand Ledge and I’m from Grand Rapids. A mother of three, Bigwood said she sometimes lets her kids open their gifts on Christmas Eve.
“They were actually disappointed the year that I didn’t give them pajamas,” Bigwood said. “I think they expect it.”
Bigwood is a clerk at the Leach Public Library, Wahpeton. Years ago, Library Director Melissa Bakken did a lot of holiday decorating.
“That was when it was easier to climb the ladder,” Bakken said, laughing.
Jana Berndt’s parents were on the cutting edge of a trend. They were among the first generation of Americans to be fond of fondue. At the same time, they also knew that when something works, keep it around.
“My mom and dad stared fonduing in their 20s. For 60 years, we’ve been fonduing as a family,” Berndt said.
It doesn’t look like Berndt will be enjoying the savory cheese and sweet chocolate this year, however.
“I’m going to be a first-time grandmother,” she said. “My daughter (Emily Steele) is expecting on Christmas Day. This year, Christmas plans aren’t so sure. Maybe her gift will be opened for us at the hospital.”
Zookeepers who come from all over the United States to work for Chahinkapa Zoo are still able to have a homestyle Christmas. Zoo Director Kathy Diekman said she, Zoo Curator Tom Schmaltz and their family always invite the zookeepers over.
“We’ll have our grown children and grandchildren, too,” Diekman said. “Everybody’s home at the same time. It’s much more fun to run into each other, with lots of people together, than lose somebody in a big house.”
Diekman loves Christmas lights and decorations. Her house includes five trees, one of which is authentic rather than artificial. Kent Loken, meanwhile, sticks to interior decorations. He’s been known to celebrate New Year’s Eve in a special way.
“If I’m home, and we are a lot, I’ll take my trumpet into the driveway and play ‘Auld Lang Syne’ at the stroke of midnight,” Loken said. “The entire neighborhood now knows it’s the new year.”
“Auld Lang Syne” is featured in one of Bakken’s favorite films, “It’s a Wonderful Life.”
“I’d encourage everyone to see it,” she said. “We have to remember that every day’s a blessing.”
Beloved by generations of movie fans, “It’s a Wonderful Life” includes dialogue that has never failed to move me. It’s right at the very end, when nearly everyone in Bedford Falls donates what they can to the Bailey family.
“They didn’t ask any questions — just said, ‘If George is in trouble, count me in …’”
Even typing the words is a bit overwhelming. Has there ever been a clearer example of decency? Charity? Community?
It was a lot of fun asking everyday people about their Christmas traditions. But I had someone special in mind.
“Well, I open my presents on Christmas Day,” Santa Claus said during a recent visit to Chahinkapa Zoo. “Those are the special ones. The ones I give, they mean something.”
Christmas Day, for obvious reasons, is a day of rest for St. Nick.
“The elves have their party that day,” Santa said. “I might have my celebration on New Year’s Eve.”
And how does Santa like to party?
“With a big cup of milk and chocolate chip cookies,” he said, with a hearty, jolly laugh.
There are many Christmas traditions and celebrations. But there is just one Christmas.
