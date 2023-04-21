‘There’s More to the Story’ for National Library Week

Put this one in the datebook: The Leach Public Library, 417 Second Ave. N. in Wahpeton, turns 100 on Monday, April 8, 2024.
The Leach centennial will coincide with the 2024 National Library Week. This year’s National Library Week begins Sunday, April 23. “There’s More to the Story,” according to the American Library Association.
Both the Leach Public Library and Breckenridge Public Library, Breckenridge, Minnesota, are encouraging library lovers to speak out and share what makes libraries special to them.
“We’re asking our patrons to give a little snippet of what they like about the library,” Leach Public Library Director Melissa Bakken said. “It could be about a favorite memory, a favorite book or even just how they feel about libraries in general. We’re going to take those comments and post them on a board.”
There is a similar project in Breckenridge, Library Associate Emily McMillan said.
“We actually set up a little display on our front desk a little early,” McMillan said. “We’re asking our patrons to share their favorite library story, or favorite book — we’ve got fun cutouts to write them on — and we’re going to post them on the desk for all the patrons to see. It’s our way to celebrate National Library Week.”
“There’s More to the Story” is taking place amid greater attention being paid to libraries. The North Dakota House of Representatives passed Senate Bill 2360 with a 54-38 vote Thursday, April 20. Under the bill, librarians who “willfully (expose) explicit sexual material to a minor” would be charged with a class B misdemeanor.
Senate Bill 2360 was previously approved by a 38-9 North Dakota Senate vote including state Sen. Larry Luick, R-District 25. The recent House vote included nay votes from state Reps. Alisa Mitskog, Dem-NPL-District 25, and Cindy Schreiber-Beck, R-District 25.
An amended version of House Bill 1205 received a 70-22 vote Friday by the North Dakota House. The bill, which, like Senate Bill 2360, has been described as either a way to protect children or overreaching censorship, previously passed in both legislative chambers. Once again, Luick was among the yay voters and Mitskog and Schreiber-Beck were among the nay voters.
Right to Read Day, intended as a way to promote unity against book bans and the protection of freedom to read, will be observed Monday, April 24.
“I have had people ask about the situation,” Bakken said. “I don’t know that anybody’s been more curious about what we actually have on our shelves. The community trusts us to have what they want to read or try to get what they would want to read.”
“People in our community are really supportive,” said Leach Public Library Youth Librarian Rachel Kercher, who previously testified against both Senate Bill 2360 and House Bill 1205. “Some people have asked me about the situation. They’re the ones who have taken the point of view that if they feel so strongly about a book, they just don’t need to read it themselves.”
“It’s their choice,” Bakken said.
“This is a community that’s very much appreciative of choice,” Kercher said.
Southern Red River Valley residents and visitors not only appreciate choice, but what it means to have libraries in their cities.
“We do have quite a few regulars that we see all of the time,” McMillan said. “They say how nice it is that we help them out with ordering books or other items through interlibrary loan. People come in, they bring their kids in here. They love that we have a really nice children’s section.”
Bakken recalled a special visit from a Fergus Falls, Minnesota, woman.
“She said, ‘You have just the most beautiful building.’ I think we’ve done well with what we have, in spite of the age of the building,” Bakken said.
The Leach Public Library is absolutely going to have a shindig of a 100th birthday party, Bakken said. Exactly how it will be celebrated is still to be determined.
Bakken and Kercher both laughed about how not too long ago, even talking in the Leach Public Library was absolutely forbidden and vehemently enforced. The strict silence contrasts with the oral and aural fields of poetry, drama, science and history, all of which are recognized with carvings on the library building.
“There is a grandpa who brings in his grandson when he comes to visit,” Bakken said. “The grandson and I are on a first name basis.”
“Every once in a while, we get adults saying ‘We’re new in town!’ or ‘I haven’t been to the library since I was a kid and now I’m bringing in my child’” Kercher said. “It’s a lot of fun to see the kids excited. One kid came in yesterday — he wanted books, but he wanted to only read them at the library. ‘They’re more special that way.’”