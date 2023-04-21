‘There’s More to the Story’ for National Library Week

Leach Public Library Youth Librarian Rachel Kercher and Library Director Melissa Bakken share some smiles with favorite books. 'There's More to the Story' is the theme of the 2023 National Library Week, which begins Sunday, April 23.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

Put this one in the datebook: The Leach Public Library, 417 Second Ave. N. in Wahpeton, turns 100 on Monday, April 8, 2024.

The Leach centennial will coincide with the 2024 National Library Week. This year’s National Library Week begins Sunday, April 23. “There’s More to the Story,” according to the American Library Association.

Right to Read Day, intended as a way to promote unity against book bans and the protection of freedom to read, will be observed Monday, April 24.


