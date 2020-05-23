There’s no place like home

The Southeast Region Career and Technology’s Center 51st student-built house traveled down the 210 Bypass Wednesday, May 20.
Heading for its final destination of 1874 18th Ave. N. in the Westdale Addition, the home was transported by Schmit House Movers, Wyndmere, North Dakota.
“They have moved nearly 40 of SRCTC’s homes since 1985,” Center Director Dan Rood, Jr. said.
Houses completed in 2020 and 2019 are SRCTC’s first for the Westdale Addition, located north and west of Walmart, Westdale Apartments and the Kennedy Park Townhomes in Wahpeton. Construction is active at the Westdale Addition.
“Last year’s home was the first single family home in Westdale, just as SRCTC built the first home in the NorthPark Addition,” Rood said.
The newest home features nearly 2,800 square feet of living space, three bathrooms, four bedrooms, a zero maintenance interior, Marvin custom windows, special brickwork and a finished, heated, two-car garage. Construction students were taught and supervised by Aaron Stone.
“We continue to be excited to be able to work with one of our Richland County communities,” Rood said. “SRCTC has student-built homes in Fairmount, Hankinson, Lidgerwood, Colfax, Abercrombie, Wahpeton, Mooreton, and numerous rural locations in North Dakota. You build a community and a county, one house at a time.”
