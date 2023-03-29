What does a pile of bones, a hummingbird in flight, snow-covered logs and an idyllic garden have in common? The answer — not much, however, they can all be seen at the Red Door Art Gallery from March 28 until May 20 for the “In My Backyard” art exhibition.

The call for art left the exhibition theme as broad as possible to welcome a wide array of artists, according to Gallery Business Manager Leslie Enerson. While a backyard could be succinctly depicted through traditional photos of flora and fauna, to some it may be a more abstract concept. Someone living on a farm might imagine their backyard as acres of fertile land while someone who lives in an apartment might imagine fake grass on a small balcony.



I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I hope to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas. 