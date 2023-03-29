From an angle Cindy Kolstad's painting 'Corner of the Backyard Shade Garden,' looks just as interesting as if you stood in front of it. The way Kolstad played with the shadows practically pulled the subject matter beyond the frame itself.
What does a pile of bones, a hummingbird in flight, snow-covered logs and an idyllic garden have in common? The answer — not much, however, they can all be seen at the Red Door Art Gallery from March 28 until May 20 for the “In My Backyard” art exhibition.
The call for art left the exhibition theme as broad as possible to welcome a wide array of artists, according to Gallery Business Manager Leslie Enerson. While a backyard could be succinctly depicted through traditional photos of flora and fauna, to some it may be a more abstract concept. Someone living on a farm might imagine their backyard as acres of fertile land while someone who lives in an apartment might imagine fake grass on a small balcony.
Intentionally leaving the category open to interpretation paid off for the gallery as the walls filled up with the work of 10 artists. From oil on canvas to pen and ink, each piece adds immensely to the exhibition’s offerings.
In his first showing at the gallery, Chris Burns explores the beauty in the less-than desirable parts of his backyard. Inking the paper a stark black design in the shape of a moth, a bundle of feathers and a pile of bones, the Fergus Falls based artist stood out among the rest.
This could also be attributed to his monochrome work being placed across the gallery from huge oil paintings by Trudy Stubson which seem to explode with color. From sunrise to sunset, Stubson manages to capture every beautiful color in the sky with the stroke of her brush.
“Backyard Pond” by Stubson, is particularly stunning. The glass-like pond reflected the houses standing above perfectly.
Enerson pointed out that the piece was gorgeous from different positions. As the viewer steps back, the faint paint-drips animate the waters of this serene backyard pond.
Macro Photography by Penny Meyers printed on metal showcases a honeybee on a flower and the flicking wings of a dragonfly. The artist has a penchant for humor as her other photo, “Minnesota Nice,” attaches a local stereotype to a stunning sunrise photo.
Other featured artists include Bonnie Anderson, Lisa Burns, Laura VonBank, John House, Ellen Sturdevant and Cindy Kolstad.
Through the beauty in Kolstad’s painting “Corner of the Backyard Shade Garden,” to the serenity in VonBank’s linocut print “Straight from the Heart,” there’s something for everyone.
The gallery will be holding an artist’s reception from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, April 13, where folks may be able to meet the creators of the pieces they came to see.
I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I hope to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas.